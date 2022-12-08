ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a Las Lomas man on several felony counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Deputies went to a residence in Las Lomas to conduct a welfare check. During the check, a victim alleged that Luis Zamudio, had sexually assaulted them.

During the follow-up investigation, two additional victims were located. All the victims were under 14 years of age, according to deputies.

Zamudio was booked into Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $2,320,000, per Monterey County Jail.

Deputies say there could be additional victims.

