FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County residents invited to second Clay Community Transportation MeetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville manDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Report: NFL Veteran Quarterback May Not Return To Team After Recent Demotion
Marcus Mariota is out. Desmond Ridder is in. With that decision, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith may have just lost the most experienced quarterback on his roster. Smith informed Mariota that he'll be making a change at quarterback on Thursday. The next day, the Falcons learned Mariota planned ...
Kyler Murray’s Injury Exposes Cardinals’ Lack of Player Development
From questionable drafting and free-agency acquisitions, Arizona’s twisted version of patience and pragmatism left the team stranded without enough life preservers.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett placed in concussion protocol, considered day-to-day
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been placed in concussion protocol after he was forced to leave Week 14's contest in the first half. This is the second time Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback has been placed in concussion protocol this season. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is unable to be cleared for Sunday's contest against a Carolina Panthers' defense allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 15 First Look and Power Rankings Update
Week 15 is a key slate for determining playoff races in both the AFC and NFC. Which spreads stand out on the initial odds board at FanDuel Sportsbook? numberFire's Jim Sannes runs through what his numbers are saying, detailing spreads, moneylines, and totals where he's seeing value and outlining the top teams based on his power rankings after accounting for injuries.
numberfire.com
Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray (knee) for remainder of Week 14
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Murray was carted from the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury, and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, it looks like Murray's season may be over. Murray...
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
The Prime Successor: T.C. Taylor Named New Head Coach By Jackson State
Jackson State names an alum and assistant coach as their new head football coach.
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
Jets 'preparing' to have Mike White (ribs) ready for Week 15
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the team is "preparing" to have quarterback Mike White (ribs) ready for the team's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. White took multiple massive hits to his ribs in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but...
numberfire.com
Texans waive running back Eno Benjamin on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly placed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers. Benjamin has been placed on waivers for the second time this season after the Texans let the 23-year old go after two games. Expect Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to see more volume in Houston's backfield. On 72...
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 15
Can you trust D.J. Chark in the fantasy playoffs? Is Chris Moore here to stay? What about Elijah Moore? JJ talks about those players and more on this week's 15 Transactions episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) returns in Week 14
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has returned to Monday's Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson was sidelined for about half of a quarter after suffering what initially appeared to be a bad ankle injury, but was able to return for the team's second drive of the second quarter.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
numberfire.com
Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return for Ravens in Week 14
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley took a huge hit while scrambling for a first down, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation shortly afterwards. The team's doctors have since ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, meaning that third-string quarterback Anthony Brown will finish out the game.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Bulls
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Hunter's status is currently unknown after he missed four games with a hip strain. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes if Hunter is ruled out again. Griffin's current projection includes 14.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs
Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson placed in concussion protocol following Week 14 loss
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the team's Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is currently in the concussion protocol. Wilson took a hard fall after getting tangled up with a defender in Week 14, landing directly on his head. He was quickly ruled out for the game after an evaluation on the sidelines, leaving Brett Rypien to take over at quarterback against the Chiefs. While he started the game quite slowly, Wilson did eventually start playing better up until his injury, and has hopefully begun to turn the corner in what has been a remarkably disappointing season.
