FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Wildlife officials capture famed P-22 mountain lion
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured Monday in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. The California Department of Fish...
spectrumnews1.com
From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story
David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
spectrumnews1.com
Rent control is coming to Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Renters in Pasadena rejoiced on the steps of City Hall Monday to celebrate the certification of election results ushering in new rent controls. In November, voters approved Measure H to restrict the amounts landlords can increase rent, roll back rents and provide eviction protections. The measure, which passed with 54% of the vote, takes effect Dec. 22.
spectrumnews1.com
De León releases what he calls new footage of fight with activist
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León Monday posted what he called new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De León captioned a portion of the video, “Reedy lands a punch on me,”...
spectrumnews1.com
Porch pirates target Oak Park neighborhood
OAK PARK, Calif. — A neighborhood in Oak Park is now on alert after a rash of package thefts hit the area. In one case, a young boy was captured on camera, running up to the front porch of several homes, taking their packages and running back to a getaway car that was driven by someone else.
spectrumnews1.com
Gil Cedillo defends not resigning over participation in racist conversation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who defied widespread calls to resign over his participation in a racist 2021 conversation that attempted to manipulate the city’s redistricting process, Monday defended his decision not to step down — referencing McCarthyism, cancel culture and comedian Trevor Noah.
spectrumnews1.com
Protesters disrupt Councilwoman Traci Park’s swearing in ceremony
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz,...
spectrumnews1.com
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
