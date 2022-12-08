Read full article on original website
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shot At Person He Was Racing on the Taconic
Police say a Westchester man is facing felony charges after he shot at another person while racing on the Taconic. Officials did not indicate whether the suspect and victim knew each other, nor why they were racing on the parkway to begin with. Race on the Taconic Turns Violent. The...
In Touch – Richmond Arce, Astor Services
Welcome, Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. Happy Holidays! It’s hard to believe that it’s only two weeks until Christmas, and three weeks until the new year. One thing I’m grateful for this holiday season are the connections that I’ve made through In Touch, and the fact I’ve been able to share it with you.
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley
A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Orange County are 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. According to the MTA, the person was struck by the train and killed.The perso…
Gas Officially Falls Below $3 at One Hudson Valley Gas Station
Gas prices continue to fall and are expected to go even lower by Christmas. Right now, there's already one Hudson Valley gas station that's below $3 a gallon. According to Gasbuddy, fuel prices have fallen for five weeks in a row. This week the national average is 14.4 cents lower than it was a week ago. That's almost 57 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than the same time last year. It's not just regular gas either, diesel prices have also fallen over 14 cents since last week.
ID Released For Monroe Woman Found Dead In Vehicle In Goshen Retention Pond
Police have identified a woman who was discovered deceased in an overturned vehicle in an area retention pond. Orange County resident Nicole Romero-Brown, age 45, from Monroe, was found around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the pond in Goshen. State Police Aviation located an overturned vehicle in a...
Major Machinery Stolen in Orange County, Police Need Your Help
Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police. It always seems like there is a lot of theft this time of year and it's a real shame because it's supposed to be about the season of giving and joy. A recent crime was committed in the Hudson Valley and it resulted in stolen property. One local police department is trying to help solve the crime and are looking for some assistance.
NBC New York
Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island
You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Hudson Valley Man Charged Accused Of Stabbing 2 Others During 'Chaotic Scene,' Police Say
A man from the area on probation was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman.The incident took place in Orange County around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 in New Windsor.According to Chief Robert Doss, of the New Windsor Police, when officers responded to an apartment on Copper Court fo…
Remarkable Hawk Rescue After Scary Highway Accident
If you just got hit by a car, your face might look like that, too. A red-tailed hawk is now safe after a scary collision in Upstate New York. "On December 6th, Trooper Dustin Lewis and Trooper Travis Bauer assisted an injured [red-tailed] hawk that was struck by a car in the town of Verona", began a recent post from the New York State Police (NYSP). BY the look on its face, the hawk was just as surprised as the troopers to find itself cradled by a human instead of soaring in the sky. But there's good news...
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead
A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. Pan Am 103 widow grateful for alleged bombmaker’s …. The widow of a young executive who was...
New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park
Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
LI woman, 22, seriously injured in out-of-control Corvette crash
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a Corvette crash on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
New “Hidden” Fee Catches the Hudson Valley Off Guard
Is this the straw that breaks the camels back, or a necessary program that can help our planet? A new fee that many Hudson Valley residents have begun noticing on their receipts have some shoppers up in arms, while other are applauding the the recent initiative. New York's PaintCare Recovery...
Orange County Issues Statement in Preparation of Winter Weather
The first significant snowfall of the season wasn't too horrendous for the Hudson Valley but still isn't any fun to shovel. Did the snowfall that we received measure up to the predictions?. Hudson Valley Weather said many schools across the region were delayed today due to the wet, sticky, packing...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
It’s Here: Hudson Valley Ice Skating Rink Serves Up New Restaurant
Hudson Valley's premiere ice skating and sports facility now features a new restaurant. Strada Grill out of Montgomery, NY is an American -style family-owned and operated restaurant that fuses the delicious taste of American cuisine with the exciting techniques of its Executive Chef, who has several years of experience in the culinary industry throughout the country working for world-renowned chefs at places like Mesa Grill, Major League Baseball (MLB) Network and NBC Studios.
Every New Yorker Knows: The 5 Keys to Plunging a Clogged Toilet
Ok, it happened. The toilet has backed up. You have company, or your mother-in-law, or even a date at the house and you are mortified. What do you do? Call a plumber? Pray that no one has to use the bathroom?. While the latter might not be super effective, I...
