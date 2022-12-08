ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Fines to be levied if HUD properties not cleaned up in The Villages

Three HUD properties were found in violation last week by The Village Center Community Development District and ordered to be brought into compliance with Community Standards. Three of the four owners are deceased and the VCCDD ordered that the violations at all three homes must be corrected in seven days.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage

Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board

A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Clearing up confusion about ‘HUD housing’ in The Villages

During the past few weeks there has been a great deal of confusion and misinformation with regard to what is being called “HUD Housing” in The Villages. Thus, we turned to the experts for information. HUD Housing is usually thought of as Section 8 or low income subsidized...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money

After reading your letter, I was angry. Angry at you, not the man who was begging. You seem to have it all figured out. All the details about this man’s situation. A bit presumptuous of you, don’t you think? I’m so tired of judgmental people. You need to count your blessings and mind your own business.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

More businesses to open, reopen in The Villages

The Villages continues to be the place for new businesses to open or existing businesses to expand. In 2012, Sumter County, which includes a large portion of The Villages, had about 1,383 private establishments, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. So far this year there are about 2,390 private establishments, which is a 72.8% increase. Several businesses have recently signed leases to open locations in the community for the first time and a few businesses are welcoming the community back after updates or expansions.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

POA will seek answers from FDOT on timetable for U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project

The Villages Property Owners Association will seek answers from the Florida Department of Transportation on the timetable for completion of the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project. The POA has invited FDOT officials to the organization’s next general meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The meeting will provide an opportunity for FDOT officials to answer residents’ questions.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River's future

Mobile Food Courts with multiple vendors, parking, outdoor pavilions, and restrooms may soon become part of the Crystal River downtown and recreation landscape. The Crystal River council will consider Monday during its regularly scheduled public meeting an addition to the city’s rules for waterfront commercial and general commercial zoning for the city’s community redevelopment area. The change would include a supplemental use for mobile food courts.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County gets grant money to restore springs

Two nonprofits working toward restoring respective spring-fed waterways in Citrus County and one municipal government all have a little extra change in their pocket. Both Save Crystal River Inc. and Homosassa River Restoration Project were given an additional $2 million each Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Southwest Florida Water Management District on Friday announced the Springs Grant Program Fiscal Year 2021-22 recipients.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Former Lady Lake police chief settles age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000

A former Lady Lake police chief has settled an age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000. Chris McKinstry stepped down in late 2018 as chief of police in Lady Lake after nearly seven years in the position. In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, McKinstry claimed that Town Manager Kris Kollgaard was behind the ouster. She retired in October 2020 under pressure from the town commission as a result of McKinstry’s abrupt departure.
LADY LAKE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets

The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
WILDWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy