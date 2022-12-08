Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
villages-news.com
Fines to be levied if HUD properties not cleaned up in The Villages
Three HUD properties were found in violation last week by The Village Center Community Development District and ordered to be brought into compliance with Community Standards. Three of the four owners are deceased and the VCCDD ordered that the violations at all three homes must be corrected in seven days.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
villages-news.com
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners to decide bitterly contested rezoning issue near Royal
A controversial plan to rezone hundreds of acres of farmland for industrial use near the historic black community of Royal is back before Sumter County commissioners for final action after review by state agencies. Commissioners will consider a scaled-back version of the plan at their meeting Tuesday night at the...
villages-news.com
Clearing up confusion about ‘HUD housing’ in The Villages
During the past few weeks there has been a great deal of confusion and misinformation with regard to what is being called “HUD Housing” in The Villages. Thus, we turned to the experts for information. HUD Housing is usually thought of as Section 8 or low income subsidized...
villages-news.com
Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money
After reading your letter, I was angry. Angry at you, not the man who was begging. You seem to have it all figured out. All the details about this man’s situation. A bit presumptuous of you, don’t you think? I’m so tired of judgmental people. You need to count your blessings and mind your own business.
villages-news.com
Neighbors fed up with abandoned home with dead owners and HUD mortgage
Neighbors are fed up with an abandoned home in The Villages with dead owners and a HUD mortgage. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Villages Daily Sun
More businesses to open, reopen in The Villages
The Villages continues to be the place for new businesses to open or existing businesses to expand. In 2012, Sumter County, which includes a large portion of The Villages, had about 1,383 private establishments, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. So far this year there are about 2,390 private establishments, which is a 72.8% increase. Several businesses have recently signed leases to open locations in the community for the first time and a few businesses are welcoming the community back after updates or expansions.
villages-news.com
POA will seek answers from FDOT on timetable for U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project
The Villages Property Owners Association will seek answers from the Florida Department of Transportation on the timetable for completion of the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project. The POA has invited FDOT officials to the organization’s next general meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The meeting will provide an opportunity for FDOT officials to answer residents’ questions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River's future
Mobile Food Courts with multiple vendors, parking, outdoor pavilions, and restrooms may soon become part of the Crystal River downtown and recreation landscape. The Crystal River council will consider Monday during its regularly scheduled public meeting an addition to the city’s rules for waterfront commercial and general commercial zoning for the city’s community redevelopment area. The change would include a supplemental use for mobile food courts.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
villages-news.com
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
Backyard chickens gaining in popularity, Inverness passes new ordinance
With rising food prices, especially eggs, city leaders in Inverness decided to pass a backyard chicken ordinance.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets grant money to restore springs
Two nonprofits working toward restoring respective spring-fed waterways in Citrus County and one municipal government all have a little extra change in their pocket. Both Save Crystal River Inc. and Homosassa River Restoration Project were given an additional $2 million each Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Southwest Florida Water Management District on Friday announced the Springs Grant Program Fiscal Year 2021-22 recipients.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River continues to work on plan clearing King's Bay of derelict and nuisance boats
Forty years ago, there was hardly a boat anchored long-term in King’s Bay. That’s the way Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink remembers it when he moved with his family here in 1976 and lived in one of the homes looking out across the bay at the head of Crystal River.
villages-news.com
Former Lady Lake police chief settles age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000
A former Lady Lake police chief has settled an age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000. Chris McKinstry stepped down in late 2018 as chief of police in Lady Lake after nearly seven years in the position. In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, McKinstry claimed that Town Manager Kris Kollgaard was behind the ouster. She retired in October 2020 under pressure from the town commission as a result of McKinstry’s abrupt departure.
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
