Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of 2001 sexual battery in Tacoma

q13fox.com
Seattle officer on leave amid probe of stalking ex-girlfriend
SEATTLE - A Seattle police officer is under investigation for using police equipment to stalk a woman he dated, and has been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court show detectives believe there is probable cause that Andrew Swartz committed felony stalking over...
q13fox.com
Sheriff Ed Troyer's character comes into question during criminal trial against him
TACOMA, Wash. - A verdict is near in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The defense rested its case Monday after a very late start to Troyer’s continued testimony. The sheriff is charged with two misdemeanor counts including false reporting for an incident in Jan. 2021.
q13fox.com
Seattle couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy
A Seattle woman and her boyfriend are expected in court this morning. They're accused of murdering her 4-year-old son.
q13fox.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested after death of 4-year-old
Seattle police said they arrested the child's 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend. They were booked in to King County Jail for investigation of murder.
q13fox.com
18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.
q13fox.com
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in criminal trial against him
TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's testimony and cross examination from state prosecutors will continue Monday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
q13fox.com
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
q13fox.com
'I will never give up:' Redmond man says ex-wife kidnapped their child, fled to Korea
REDMOND, Wash. - A father is reaching out to FOX 13 News hoping his plea will bring his child home after he says his ex-wife fled the country and kidnapped their son. Jay Sung says becoming a father gave him a sense of purpose he never felt before. "He was...
q13fox.com
Police arrest couple after 4-year-old boy's death in Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man and a woman after the death of a 4-year-old child Sunday night in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, medics and officers were called to the report of an unresponsive child at W. Olympic Pl. and 1st Ave. W. Medics began life-saving...
q13fox.com
Comedian Jo Koy to receive key to the city of Tacoma
Jo Koy, a local comedian from Tacoma, is being recognized by Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards for a sold out performance at the Tacoma Dome. Additionally, he will receive the key to the city.
q13fox.com
Armed suspect in custody after standoff inside Snohomish County Courthouse; no injuries
EVERETT, Wash. - An armed suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the Snohomish County Courthouse, leading to a lockdown and a three-hour-long standoff. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller was on lockdown shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dozens of...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm
EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
q13fox.com
Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed at Roxhill Park, suspect at-large
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in West Seattle Friday night. Several residents near Roxhill Park say shootings have spiked in the last few weeks.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
q13fox.com
Olympia ranks in top 10 most generous cities
Olympia, Washington has made the list of most generous cities in the nation. GoFundMe released its end of the year report, which includes generosity by region.
