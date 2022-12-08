ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Southern Minnesota legislators aim to tackle housing shortage in 2023

After years of halting progress often marred by intense partisan rancor, a Minnesota Legislature armed with a historic budget surplus is expected to take another crack at addressing a dire housing shortage that threatens the state’s affordability and economic progress. After seizing full control of state government for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Enough in U.S. Bank Stadium reserves to pay off remaining debt 20 years early

MINNEAPOLIS -- Imagine being able to pay off your mortgage 20 years early. That's essentially the story with the state's half-billion dollar debt on U.S. Bank Stadium.In 2012 when then Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill to fund U.S. Bank Stadium, the state agreed to pay $500 million for its share, and to pay back the debt over 30 years using something brand new at the time -- electronic pull tabs.Republican Sen. Julie Rosen is often credited with getting the stadium bill passed "I never thought we would be able to pay this off in ten years. It's an incredible story,"...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded

One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of a Route 18 bus, which runs between Minneapolis and Bloomington on Nicollet Avenue, told Leroy Mitchell to get off of his scooter-style wheelchair or disembark to make room for riders boarding an already-crowded bus.  Mitchell, a south Minneapolis resident, wasn’t able to. “I said [to […] The post As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Dec. 10, 2022

The appearance of snowplows on the engines of the Omaha railway indicates that all is not quite so summerlike and milk everywhere as it is in this vicinage. The Al Tiedt farm, east of this city was visited by thieves Sunday night, who made a get-away with forty chickens, three turkeys and thirty grain sacks. They also helped themselves to the lens from Mr. Tiedt’s Ford. No clue to the prowlers has been found at the present time.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Light rail: A year in review

The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a vehicle’s rims were spray painted pink while parked on the 100 block of 8th Street South. On Tuesday, a 2014 Nissan was found in the ditch on Hwy 52 between the river...
CANNON FALLS, MN
thefabricator.com

Minnesota metal fabricator looks around the bend with part automation

All plans, including strategic ones, are subject to change. Dalsin Industries, Bloomington, Minn., has been looking to the future as it tries to balance growth opportunities with being responsive to customers’ requests. The company has “outpaced the average growth of the industry,” according to President/CEO Tom Schmeling, but that comes with the pressures of trying to process more metal and produce more parts through the company’s 135,000-sq-ft. facility. (Dalsin Industries sits at No. 31 on The FABRICATOR’s 2022 FAB 40 List with $45 million in reported 2021 revenue.)
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Research shines a light on EP’s indigenous past

Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
mprnews.org

Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm

It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy