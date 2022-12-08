MINNEAPOLIS -- Imagine being able to pay off your mortgage 20 years early. That's essentially the story with the state's half-billion dollar debt on U.S. Bank Stadium.In 2012 when then Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill to fund U.S. Bank Stadium, the state agreed to pay $500 million for its share, and to pay back the debt over 30 years using something brand new at the time -- electronic pull tabs.Republican Sen. Julie Rosen is often credited with getting the stadium bill passed "I never thought we would be able to pay this off in ten years. It's an incredible story,"...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO