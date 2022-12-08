Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. New inflation numbers are in, and while they're still high, they're cooling off.Year over year, November's consumer price index rose 7.1%, compared with 7.7% in October. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected the CPI to come in showing a year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The report hits just as the Federal Reserve's policy makers kick off their two-day meeting, during which they'll decide on their next rate hike, which is widely expected to be half a percentage point. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday will also give an update on the central bank's outlook for the economy. Investors appear ready for some good news. Stocks surged Monday, with the Dow jumping 528 points. Read live markets updates here.

4 HOURS AGO