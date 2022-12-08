Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Hong Kong Home Prices Drop to the Lowest in Nearly Five Years — and the Worst May Not Be Over
Hong Kong's home price index for October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the lowest level for the gauge since November 2017. Hong Kong's home price index for the month of October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the index's lowest level since November 2017.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
Bitcoin Rises to Highest Level in More Than a Month After Lighter-Than-Expected Inflation Reading
The price of bitcoin jumped Tuesday following the release of a highly anticipated consumer price index report. Bitcoin was last higher by 5% at more than $17,900, according to Coin Metrics. At one point, it climbed as high as $17,957.35, its highest level in more than a month. Ether rose 6.5% to $1,339.
CNBC
European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...
Consumer Prices Rose Less Than Expected in November, Up 7.1% From a Year Ago
The consumer price index rose just 0.1% from the previous month, and increased 7.1% from a year ago, compared with respective estimates of 0.3% and 7.3%. Core CPI rose 0.2% on the month and 6% on an annual basis, compared with respective estimates of 0.3% and 6.1%. Stocks roared higher...
China Brings WTO Case Against U.S. and Its Sweeping Chip Export Curbs as Tech Tensions Escalate
China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. New inflation numbers are in, and while they're still high, they're cooling off.Year over year, November's consumer price index rose 7.1%, compared with 7.7% in October. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected the CPI to come in showing a year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The report hits just as the Federal Reserve's policy makers kick off their two-day meeting, during which they'll decide on their next rate hike, which is widely expected to be half a percentage point. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday will also give an update on the central bank's outlook for the economy. Investors appear ready for some good news. Stocks surged Monday, with the Dow jumping 528 points. Read live markets updates here.
Coinbase Debtholders Sweat as Bonds Trade Near 50 Cents on the Dollar Following FTX Collapse
Coinbase bonds, which have been on a steady decline this year, took a big hit last month after FTX's collapse sent the crypto industry into a panic. Coinbase has $3.4 billion in long-term debt, with bonds that start maturing in 2026. The company's cash position has dwindled from $7.1 billion...
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Energy Stock Winners of 2022
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday went over the top-performing energy stocks in the S&P 500 this year. "I don't see energy putting up another monster performance next year, but I do think it could do a lot better than Wall Street's expecting," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday...
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates.
Dow Jumps More Than 200 Points, Rebounding From Worst Week Since September
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Monday, clawing back some of the steep losses from the previous week, as traders looked ahead to a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting and new inflation data. The blue-chip Dow added 273 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite...
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
Washington Examiner
Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...
kitco.com
Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
Goldman Sachs sees inflation 'finally falling' in 2023, with core prices set to drop under 3% as wage growth slows
Goldman Sachs said it sees a significant decline in core inflation coming in 2023. Improvement in supply chain disruptions, rebalancing in the labor market and easing shelter prices should bring core PCE down to 2.9%. The Fed's preferred inflation measure was 5.1% in September. Easing housing prices and wage pressure...
Wholesale Inflation in U.S. Further Slowed in November to 7.4 Percent
Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in...
UK inflation expectations match nine-year high: BoE survey
LONDON (Reuters) -The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next one to two years rose to their joint-highest level in nearly a decade and satisfaction with the Bank of England slid, according to a quarterly BoE survey.
Comments / 0