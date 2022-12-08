ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears

European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...
NBC Chicago

China Brings WTO Case Against U.S. and Its Sweeping Chip Export Curbs as Tech Tensions Escalate

China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. New inflation numbers are in, and while they're still high, they're cooling off.Year over year, November's consumer price index rose 7.1%, compared with 7.7% in October. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected the CPI to come in showing a year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The report hits just as the Federal Reserve's policy makers kick off their two-day meeting, during which they'll decide on their next rate hike, which is widely expected to be half a percentage point. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday will also give an update on the central bank's outlook for the economy. Investors appear ready for some good news. Stocks surged Monday, with the Dow jumping 528 points. Read live markets updates here.
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Energy Stock Winners of 2022

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday went over the top-performing energy stocks in the S&P 500 this year. "I don't see energy putting up another monster performance next year, but I do think it could do a lot better than Wall Street's expecting," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
Washington Examiner

Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...
kitco.com

Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...

