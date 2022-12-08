Read full article on original website
Miami Herald
Dolphins film study: How a unique Chargers game plan stifled Miami’s offense again
The Dolphins’ opening possession against the Los Angeles Chargers — all 23 seconds of it — was a microcosm, and maybe an omen, for Miami’s night, another frustrating outing for its offense.
Colts try to block Vikings from clinching NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings could be getting healthy at the right time as they attempt to wrap up the NFC North division title Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis. Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight games and six of their past seven. With a month remaining, the Colts are trying to avoid closing the season in a complete tailspin under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Minnesota (10-3) clinches the division and a playoff spot with a win, but the Vikings are coming a...
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
numberfire.com
Update: 49ers' Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle) could return in regular season
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is reportedly dealing with an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain according to The Athletic's David Lombardi. Lombardi added that Samuel's ankle injury does not seem to be as serious as a high ankle sprain, and that the star wideout is expected to return in the regular season. It was initially feared that Samuel suffered more serious injuries, but it now seems like he might even avoid the short-term injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return for Ravens in Week 14
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley took a huge hit while scrambling for a first down, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation shortly afterwards. The team's doctors have since ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, meaning that third-string quarterback Anthony Brown will finish out the game.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy undergoing MRI for oblique injury Monday
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique) will undergo an MRI Monday following their Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy reportedly suffered the injury on the 49ers' second drive of the night and was able to play through it without much issue, but the team is taking extra precautions to ensure the health of their starting quarterback after already losing Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) this season. Fortunately, Purdy appears to be fine and will hopefully be fully cleared to play against the Seattle Seahawks this Thursday.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Patriots at Cardinals
Monday night's game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals carries big playoff implications as the Patriots try to reclaim the 7 seed. Can they get the job done on the road? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, outlining his read on the traditional betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook, player props, and which touchdown bets he's eyeing.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
Jets 'preparing' to have Mike White (ribs) ready for Week 15
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the team is "preparing" to have quarterback Mike White (ribs) ready for the team's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. White took multiple massive hits to his ribs in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but...
numberfire.com
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) returns in Week 14
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has returned to Monday's Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson was sidelined for about half of a quarter after suffering what initially appeared to be a bad ankle injury, but was able to return for the team's second drive of the second quarter.
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (hip) ruled out for Raptors on Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out for his first game this season. Expect more work for Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton.
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) out Tuesday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Ingram will miss his eighth-straight game as he recovers from his toe injury. His absence has opened a regular starting spot for Trey Murphy III, who has averaged 33.2 minutes per game without Ingram in the lineup recently.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 12/13/22
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett (concussion) will not return for Steelers in Week 14; Mitchell Trubisky in at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been placed in the concussion protocols and will not return to the team's Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett was slammed to the ground while trying to escape the pocket and was slow to get up afterwards. While it initially seemed like he might be able to return, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest near the end of the first quarter. Mitchell Trubisky will take over for Pickett.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson placed in concussion protocol following Week 14 loss
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the team's Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is currently in the concussion protocol. Wilson took a hard fall after getting tangled up with a defender in Week 14, landing directly on his head. He was quickly ruled out for the game after an evaluation on the sidelines, leaving Brett Rypien to take over at quarterback against the Chiefs. While he started the game quite slowly, Wilson did eventually start playing better up until his injury, and has hopefully begun to turn the corner in what has been a remarkably disappointing season.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out next two games for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wiggins will remain sidelined due to his adductor ailment through Wednesday versus Indiana as well. He'll be reevaluated by the team Thursday, and then his next chance to play will come Friday against Philadelphia. For now, Jordan Poole will likley remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (thigh) ruled out for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morant was listed questionable due to right thigh soreness. Now, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the new week. Look for Tyus Jones to get the start at point guard in Morant's stead.
