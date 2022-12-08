Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been placed in the concussion protocols and will not return to the team's Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett was slammed to the ground while trying to escape the pocket and was slow to get up afterwards. While it initially seemed like he might be able to return, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest near the end of the first quarter. Mitchell Trubisky will take over for Pickett.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO