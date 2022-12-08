Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Energy Stock Winners of 2022
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday went over the top-performing energy stocks in the S&P 500 this year. "I don't see energy putting up another monster performance next year, but I do think it could do a lot better than Wall Street's expecting," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: Carvana Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "It's too hard for me. ... We're looking for high-quality situations." Manchester United PLC: "It's too late. ... The ship has...
u.today
DOGE, XRP, Solana Might Be Key to Watch for This Reason, per David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Kevin O’Leary explains how he went from calling crypto ‘garbage’ to the ‘murder’ of his money in FTX collapse
"Shark Tank" judge Kevin O’Leary revealed that he lost millions after FTX collapsed, even though he also claimed he would invest in Sam-Bankman Fried again.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
protos.com
Kevin O’Leary made $4.3M in profit on FTX investment despite claimed loss
In an interview with CNBC on December 8th, it was revealed that Kevin O’Leary made a $4.3 million profit from his FTX investment. Despite this, he publicly claims to be angry about losing money on the exchange. The figures indicate that the famous Shark Tank TV star invested $1...
u.today
Jim Cramer Says Cardano, XRP and Dogecoin Might Crash to Zero
During a recent episode of "Mad Money," longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer said that he expected altcoins of the likes of XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin to possibly collapse to zero. The superstar TV host has warned investors that it is not too late to dump their cryptocurrency holdings despite declining cryptocurrency prices.
u.today
DOGE Core Developer Reacts to Jim Cramer's Remarks on Dogecoin
u.today
Jim Cramer: XRP, Dogecoin, Solana Are All "Cons"
Longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer has offered a scathing critique of cryptocurrencies during his Thursday appearance on "Squawk Box," describing the whole thing as a "gigantic" con. "The whole thing seems so bottomless that I don't know how to fathom it," he said. According to Cramer, XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Wednesday: China reopening fails to inspire
1. Does China's Covid reopening mean nothing? U.S. stock futures and oil prices go down anyway? This is so not in the playbook. I'll discuss this morning and later on CNBC's "Halftime Report." Big back-to-back losses Monday and Tuesday for the S&P 500, which is now on a four-session losing streak. We put out a commentary late Tuesday on where we stand.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
cryptoglobe.com
Jim Cramer on Crypto Investments: “It’s Never Too Late To Sell an Awful Position”
On Monday (5 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer offered some words of advice for crypto investors who have unrealized losses on some of their positions. Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet.
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
thenewscrypto.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings
Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....
