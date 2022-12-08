ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Energy Stock Winners of 2022

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday went over the top-performing energy stocks in the S&P 500 this year. "I don't see energy putting up another monster performance next year, but I do think it could do a lot better than Wall Street's expecting," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Carvana Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "It's too hard for me. ... We're looking for high-quality situations." Manchester United PLC: "It's too late. ... The ship has...
u.today

DOGE, XRP, Solana Might Be Key to Watch for This Reason, per David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
protos.com

Kevin O’Leary made $4.3M in profit on FTX investment despite claimed loss

In an interview with CNBC on December 8th, it was revealed that Kevin O’Leary made a $4.3 million profit from his FTX investment. Despite this, he publicly claims to be angry about losing money on the exchange. The figures indicate that the famous Shark Tank TV star invested $1...
u.today

Jim Cramer Says Cardano, XRP and Dogecoin Might Crash to Zero

During a recent episode of "Mad Money," longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer said that he expected altcoins of the likes of XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin to possibly collapse to zero. The superstar TV host has warned investors that it is not too late to dump their cryptocurrency holdings despite declining cryptocurrency prices.
u.today

DOGE Core Developer Reacts to Jim Cramer's Remarks on Dogecoin

u.today

Jim Cramer: XRP, Dogecoin, Solana Are All "Cons"

Longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer has offered a scathing critique of cryptocurrencies during his Thursday appearance on "Squawk Box," describing the whole thing as a "gigantic" con. "The whole thing seems so bottomless that I don't know how to fathom it," he said. According to Cramer, XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Wednesday: China reopening fails to inspire

1. Does China's Covid reopening mean nothing? U.S. stock futures and oil prices go down anyway? This is so not in the playbook. I'll discuss this morning and later on CNBC's "Halftime Report." Big back-to-back losses Monday and Tuesday for the S&P 500, which is now on a four-session losing streak. We put out a commentary late Tuesday on where we stand.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
cryptoglobe.com

Jim Cramer on Crypto Investments: “It’s Never Too Late To Sell an Awful Position”

On Monday (5 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer offered some words of advice for crypto investors who have unrealized losses on some of their positions. Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet.
kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
thenewscrypto.com

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings

Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....

