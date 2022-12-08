ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Dec. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are still on track to have a good dose of rainfall later today. Severe weather will stay well south of our area. The better rain chances will come in the second half of the day, with the heaviest rain coming closer to sunset into the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.
ARKANSAS STATE
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
Kait 8

A new hunting season is open in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas records flu surge in the past week

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large number of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state.“Locally we see a rise… It’s […]
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today

For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool

Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
ARKANSAS STATE
Light Reading

Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Family Council, Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families outline legislative priorities

The Arkansas Legislature is gearing up for its regular session at the beginning of the year, and many groups and organizations will be pushing changes in state laws. Family Council President Jerry Cox and Laura Kellams, NWA Director for Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families, discussed with Talk Business & Politics what their groups’ legislative priorities will be during the next session.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Long break, more water encouraging for second portion of waterfowl season

Arkansas’s waterfowl hunting season will resume 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10, and ducks and geese will have had nearly two weeks of mostly quiet on the Arkansas landscape. With this week’s nasty wet weather and ducks perhaps finding more habitat, this 14-day portion of the waterfowl season will open with more promise than the first part did last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers

Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time. On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check. Hope Found...
JONESBORO, AR
