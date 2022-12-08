Read full article on original website
Arkansas pharmacy works to meet demand amid medication shortages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year has always been a busy one for Kavanaugh Pharmacy. “A busier time of year than the summer traditionally, is just because people start getting sick,” said owner Anne Pace. However, Pace said they've never seen chaos like this before. “So...
Have You Heard? Arkansas Has A Brand New Hunting Season, Now You Can Hunt This!
We all know about hunting seasons, there's deer season, squirrel season, duck season and more. Now there is something new for Arkansans to hunt. Get ready Arkansas now there is a bear hunting season. Black bears to be specific but only for a short time and only in certain regions in Arkansas.
Kait 8
Dec. 13: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are still on track to have a good dose of rainfall later today. Severe weather will stay well south of our area. The better rain chances will come in the second half of the day, with the heaviest rain coming closer to sunset into the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
KHBS
What are the odds Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley will see a white Christmas this year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — White Christmases are very rare in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley – but not entirely unheard of.Watch the video above to learn more. They have happened 14 times in Northwest Arkansas over the past 120 years and eight times in the River Valley.
Kait 8
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
Arkansas records flu surge in the past week
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large number of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state.“Locally we see a rise… It’s […]
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
magnoliareporter.com
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
magnoliareporter.com
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
'In sickness and in health' | Arkansas couple's journey after paralysis diagnosis
POTTSVILLE, Ark. — This week high school sweethearts Drake Maness and his girlfriend, Sydney Flippo went on a vacation to Arizona. "We've been playing golf and visited the grand canyon," Maness exclaimed. Though just a few years ago, doctors said that wouldn't have been possible. "It feels like a...
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
Light Reading
Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
KHBS
Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
ualrpublicradio.org
Family Council, Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families outline legislative priorities
The Arkansas Legislature is gearing up for its regular session at the beginning of the year, and many groups and organizations will be pushing changes in state laws. Family Council President Jerry Cox and Laura Kellams, NWA Director for Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families, discussed with Talk Business & Politics what their groups’ legislative priorities will be during the next session.
KATV
Clark County family wins 75th Arkansas Farm Bureau farm family of the year
Clark County (KATV) — The Arkansas Farm Bureau this week honored and recognized eight farm families in the state as nominee for their 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the year. This year, Ted Huneycutt won that prestigious award. According to Huneycutt, he still thinks the Arkansas Farm Bureau...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Long break, more water encouraging for second portion of waterfowl season
Arkansas’s waterfowl hunting season will resume 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10, and ducks and geese will have had nearly two weeks of mostly quiet on the Arkansas landscape. With this week’s nasty wet weather and ducks perhaps finding more habitat, this 14-day portion of the waterfowl season will open with more promise than the first part did last month.
KATV
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to reappoint Arkansas' secretary of agriculture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intent to reappoint the state's secretary of the Department of Agriculture. In a news release, Sanders said her intention was to reappoint Secretary Wes Ward to his position as the agriculture head and called agriculture the "backbone of Arkansas' economy."
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
Kait 8
Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time. On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check. Hope Found...
