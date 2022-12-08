Two South Carolina Cities we love to visit made Trip Advisor’s Top 10 winter destinations. Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head made the list this year. Trip Advisor picks the cities based on users’ searches for winter travel. The searches for Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head increased year over year. We only visited Hilton Head during the summer months so far. However, several times in years past, we took post Christmas trips to Myrtle Beach. Even though I love the typical summer beach atmosphere, I love the winter beach vibe for different reasons. We still found things to do and fun places to go. The activities are just more indoor focused. Plus, the crowds are smaller. And, the hustle and bustle is a little calmer after Christmas. If you’ve never tried a holiday beach trip, I recommend it. I enjoy the cold weather and not bringing all the sand into the house every day!

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO