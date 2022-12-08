Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
country1037fm.com
This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Cuisine
Picking a favorite type of cuisine is tough. But my three favorites well that’s easy. Mexican, Italian, and Chinese in no particular order. And those seem to be the most popular nationwide. This is according to our friends at TotalShape.com. They used Google search data to determine which international cuisine is the most popular in each state. They did this by analyzing the number of searches over the past year. This included searches for all the terms related to a specific cuisine. What was North Carolina’s favorite cuisine? Italian. I can support that!
2 Of the 25 Best Restaurants In The US Are In South Carolina
If you’re a foodie and are in the Carolinas then you’ll love what I’m about to tell you. Trip Advisor rated the top 25 restaurants in the US this year and South Carolina had 2 of those top 25 restaurants. The two restaurants were listed as winners of its annual Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice Awards. The restaurants that won this year were Queology in Charleston and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen in Isle of Palms. The awards are the company’s highest honor and winners are among the top 1% of its listings.
Two South Carolina Cities Are In Trip Advisor Top 10 Winter Destinations
Two South Carolina Cities we love to visit made Trip Advisor’s Top 10 winter destinations. Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head made the list this year. Trip Advisor picks the cities based on users’ searches for winter travel. The searches for Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head increased year over year. We only visited Hilton Head during the summer months so far. However, several times in years past, we took post Christmas trips to Myrtle Beach. Even though I love the typical summer beach atmosphere, I love the winter beach vibe for different reasons. We still found things to do and fun places to go. The activities are just more indoor focused. Plus, the crowds are smaller. And, the hustle and bustle is a little calmer after Christmas. If you’ve never tried a holiday beach trip, I recommend it. I enjoy the cold weather and not bringing all the sand into the house every day!
South Carolina Airport Has Highest Numbers Of Canceled Flights
Are you traveling to or from the Carolinas this holiday season? If so you might be interested to know that a South Carolina airport ranks as having some of the highest numbers of canceled flights. This is among all US airports. The data comes to us from our friends at Insure My Trip. In order to help empower passengers to make more informed decisions when booking flights around the holidays their researchers analyzed the latest flight cancellation data* to reveal which airports are more prone to flight cancellations.
The Highest Payed North Carolina State Employees
The overall No. 1 spot belongs to Valerie Hillings. She took over at the state’s museum of art in 2018 after holding senior positions for the Guggenheim Museum and Foundation. She makes $336,274, those records show. Sorry Raeford and Jacksonville friends. It seems that you – along with many...
Dine With Fish at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant
Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
