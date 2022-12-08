Seahawks' QB Geno Smith isn't dwelling on time as a backup

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Finally getting another chance to start, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is having the best season of his nine-year career, but he isn't dwelling on his past spent as a backup.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Smith showed tremendous perspective when asked if he ever got frustrated while sitting around waiting his turn.

"Honestly, my tough times would be a dream for someone else," Smith said. "I'll never look at it as something that was too hard for me or really tough because, throughout that time, I was still enjoying my life and still in the NFL."

A second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013, Smith's career got off to a rocky start. New York went 11-18 under Smith over his first two seasons, signaling the end of his time as the Jets' starter. Following two seasons as the Jets' backup, Smith spent time holding the clipboard with the New York Giants (2017) and Los Angles Chargers (2018) before landing in Seattle in 2020.

After making only three starts in two seasons for the Seahawks, Smith became the starter ahead of the 2022 season, yielding positive results.

Smith has led the Seahawks to a 7-5 record in 12 starts this season, posting career-highs in completion percentage (72.2), passing yards (3,169), passing touchdowns (22), and quarterback rating (108.7).