ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks' QB Geno Smith isn't dwelling on time as a backup

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vhEB_0jcOPYl500
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Finally getting another chance to start, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is having the best season of his nine-year career, but he isn't dwelling on his past spent as a backup.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Smith showed tremendous perspective when asked if he ever got frustrated while sitting around waiting his turn.

"Honestly, my tough times would be a dream for someone else," Smith said. "I'll never look at it as something that was too hard for me or really tough because, throughout that time, I was still enjoying my life and still in the NFL."

A second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013, Smith's career got off to a rocky start. New York went 11-18 under Smith over his first two seasons, signaling the end of his time as the Jets' starter. Following two seasons as the Jets' backup, Smith spent time holding the clipboard with the New York Giants (2017) and Los Angles Chargers (2018) before landing in Seattle in 2020.

After making only three starts in two seasons for the Seahawks, Smith became the starter ahead of the 2022 season, yielding positive results.

Smith has led the Seahawks to a 7-5 record in 12 starts this season, posting career-highs in completion percentage (72.2), passing yards (3,169), passing touchdowns (22), and quarterback rating (108.7).

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Did Cowboys' Micah Parsons take subtle shot at 49ers' Nick Bosa?

In the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last week, Bosa recorded three tackles (two for loss), four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and three sacks. Parsons believes stats don't tell the whole story because if they did, his from last week's 54-19 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts, two tackles, a quarterback hit, and a pass defense don't stack up to Bosa's.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Appears To Taunt Tom Brady On The 8th Day Of Police Standoff By Posting Tawdry Photos On Social Media

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have a complicated history. Looking back on the separation from the Steelers after the 2018 season, it is hard to say that Brown didn’t sabotage his remaining playing career and potentially the rest of his life. He was the primary target of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and had a head coach that tolerated the unusual behavior that has not only derailed his NFL career, but has led to an extended police standoff at his Tampa home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Seahawks have major draft decision looming

The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety

The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship. Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jeff Saturday makes plans for possible future with Colts

Saturday was shockingly hired as the Colts interim head coach on Nov. 7 and has gone 1-3 in his first four games at the helm. Indianapolis won their first contest under Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but has lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys since then.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury

Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Terrell Owens says he reached out to 49ers about comeback

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens says he has contacted San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York about lending a helping hand this holiday season. "Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there," Owens explained during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast," according to Logan Mullen of Audacy. "Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I’m a very valuable asset.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy