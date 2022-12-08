Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police and Fire Department scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO