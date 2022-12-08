Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's Year
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboard
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022
Vehicle Wanted in Carjackings, Robberies Involved in Fiery Crash on NW Side: Alderman
A vehicle wanted in connection with a string of carjackings and robberies was involved in a fiery crash on Chicago's Northwest Side and four people were taken into custody, officials said. The incident happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Oakley and Winona in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, according to...
Catalytic Converters Reportedly Stolen From Over a Dozen School Buses in Oak Park
Officials at Percy Julian Middle School in the village of Oak Park said more than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses, causing transportation delays throughout Monday. According to the school, its transportation service, Lakeview Bus Line, experienced a break-in overnight that resulted in the thefts. In a...
NBC Chicago
CPD Search For Suspect After 3 Fatally Shot Outside Bar in Portage Park
A small memorial is growing in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood and police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot and killed early Sunday outside a neighborhood bar following an argument. According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 2:26 a.m. Sunday, outside the bar Vera Lounge,...
Man Critically Hurt After Shooting; 3 Injured as Victim Flees Scene
A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Sunday morning, while three women were also injured after their vehicle was struck by the victim as he attempted to flee the scene. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the West Garfield Park neighborhood at approximately...
3 People Fatally Shot Outside Portage Park Bar Identified by Medical Examiner
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Sunday night identified the three people who were killed in a shooting hours earlier in the Portage Park neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation outside of a bar in the 3300 block of North Central at approximately 2:26 a.m.
5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street. According to police, a...
Chicago News Media Concerned Over Plan to Encrypt Police, Fire Scanners
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police and Fire Department scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.
U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large
U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
Belmont Cragin Shooting
A birthday party ended in tragedy near a Belmont Cragin establishment over the weekend, leaving three people dead and a woman fighting for her life.
Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
Woman Fights for Her Life After Being Shot While Celebrating Her Birthday in Belmont Cragin
A birthday party ended in tragedy near a Belmont Cragin establishment over the weekend, leaving three people dead and a woman fighting for her life. Authorities say that the shooting occurred near the Vera Lounge, located in the 3200 block of North Central Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. An...
NBC Chicago
No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice
A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Home Offers Luxury, Charm Near Seven Bridges Ice Arena
NAPERVILLE, IL — This charming home is conveniently located within a short drive of downtown Naperville, Seven Bridges Ice Arena, Morton Arboretum and other local attractions. Stay warm and cozy in winter as you nestle up close to your gas fireplace. There’s a wood burning fireplace in the basement,...
One Illinois City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Do You Know This Chicago Symbol? What to Know About the Municipal Device
Have you heard of the Chicago municipal device? Chances are, if you haven't, you'll soon spot it all over the city. The symbol saw a resurgence in awareness after the Chicago Bulls unveiled their city edition jerseys last month, featuring it prominently. The symbol has also been the topic of...
Student With Disability Shoved, Bullied by Group of Classmates at Elmhurst School
A suburban student with a disability was apparently shoved and bullied by other students during an altercation that was captured on video, officials say. NBC 5 has seen the video, but has not yet secured permission to share the footage. The clip, which has made the rounds on social media,...
Thousands Take Part in Annual Pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Des Plaines
Cardinal Blase Cupich and other clergy members celebrated an outdoor mass on a cold evening Sunday for an annual tradition - one that brings comfort and blessings for those who visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. “We're a religious family to begin with. And it...
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Grand opening today for Bourbons Smokehouse at Sheep’s Food District
Sheep’s Food District in Orland Park may have something for everyone under one roof. Sheep’s is affiliated with the White Sheep, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at 14435 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. But while The White Sheep is open only for breakfast and lunch and closes...
