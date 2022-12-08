ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

NBC Chicago

CPD Search For Suspect After 3 Fatally Shot Outside Bar in Portage Park

A small memorial is growing in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood and police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot and killed early Sunday outside a neighborhood bar following an argument. According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 2:26 a.m. Sunday, outside the bar Vera Lounge,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago News Media Concerned Over Plan to Encrypt Police, Fire Scanners

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police and Fire Department scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large

U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside

The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice

A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
LOMBARD, IL
napervillelocal.com

Naperville Home Offers Luxury, Charm Near Seven Bridges Ice Arena

NAPERVILLE, IL — This charming home is conveniently located within a short drive of downtown Naperville, Seven Bridges Ice Arena, Morton Arboretum and other local attractions. Stay warm and cozy in winter as you nestle up close to your gas fireplace. There’s a wood burning fireplace in the basement,...
NAPERVILLE, IL

