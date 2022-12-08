Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.
The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
WUSA
Free holiday Lyft rides offered throughout DMV to prevent drunk driving
WASHINGTON — Stay on Santa's nice list this holiday season by driving safe. Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is offering a SoberRide program to combat drunk driving during the holiday season. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of all U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers....
places.travel
5 Delicious Breakfast Spots in Arlington County
Look no further than these six breakfast spots if you’re craving a delicious breakfast to get you charged up for your adventures in Arlington County. From groovy diners serving up waffles, eggs and crispy bacon to local favorites offering unique twists on breakfast classics, these top options are the perfect way to hit the ground running before you explore Arlington’s many historical attractions.
WUSA
'Claus for celebration' | Here is where you can find Santa across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Trying to make santamental Christmas memories this holiday season? Well, it is not too late to catch jolly old Saint Nick flying across the DMV ready to spread cheer. Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, here is your chance to get some face-time with...
hyattsvillewire.com
Route 1 Is Home to D.C.’s Only Woman-Owned Vintage Record Store
The only fully woman-owned record shop in the D.C. area is on the Route 1 corridor. Located at 11011 Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville, Sonidos! Music & More first opened in October of 2019, but it had to shut down briefly during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Claudia Mendiola-Durán told the Hyattsville...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Christmas lights!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Do you love Christmas lights?. If so, this insider video is for you. I surveyed Facebook groups for the must-see Christmas lights and...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats
I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
Road closures, parking restrictions begin for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you live or work near Mt. Vernon Square in D.C., you’ll want to leave extra time to get where you’re going this week. President Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders at the Washington Convention Center. The bulk of the road closures around the convention center will start Monday […]
Man Shot In Northeast D.C
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened on the 900 Block of Division Avenue. Shortly after 3 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 Block of Division Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the The post Man Shot In Northeast D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
Threat of wintry mix by Thursday morning in central Virginia
Some places in central Virginia might get a brief touch of wintry weather very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County board approves redevelopment of Vantage Hill condominiums
The path to maintaining the aging Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston is officially clear. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to move forward with the redevelopment, which will replace the southwest portion of the property — an abandoned pool that closed years ago — with 28 townhouses.
NBC Washington
DC's New Museum of Illusions Opens This Month
The Museum of Illusions will hold a grand opening in downtown D.C. next Tuesday, Dec. 13, with unique hands-on experiences that include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with educational games and puzzles. This will be the 40th museum of illusion to open internationally, with locations in Athens, Madrid,...
