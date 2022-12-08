WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened on the 900 Block of Division Avenue. Shortly after 3 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 Block of Division Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the The post Man Shot In Northeast D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.

