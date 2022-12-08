ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com

Suns' Devin Booker (hamstring) out again Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker (hamstring) for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Booker will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Dario Saric started in Booker's spot on Sunday. Booker is averaging 43.5 fantasy points per game this season and could...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday

The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is on track to play on Sunday after he was designated as probable with lower back tightness. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 53.1 FanDuel points. Davis'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Bulls

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Hunter's status is currently unknown after he missed four games with a hip strain. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes if Hunter is ruled out again. Griffin's current projection includes 14.8 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active on Saturday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon will be active off the bench despite being listed as questionable. In 11.0 expected minutes, our models project Dedmon to record 4.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Monday; Jalen Smith to bench

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Head coach Rick Carlisle is shaking up the lineup. Nesmith is now starting on the wing, and Jalen Smith is being relegated to a bench role. Our models project Nesmith for 6.6 points, 2.8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy