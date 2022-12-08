ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weaa.org

Made@Dent | Baltimore youth-made products

Made@Dent is a social enterprise, co-owned and co-run by Baltimore youth and non-profit Dent Education, that builds to better lives. Micky Wolf, co-owner and Joshua Chiosi, innovator-in-residence join Two Way Talk host Gabe Ortis to discuss how the organization is helping young entrepreneurs strengthen their skills and talents while providing products for their community.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Two Juveniles Charged In Towson High Threats

(Baltimore, MD) -- Two juveniles are facing charges for making threats against Towson High School. Baltimore County Interim Police Chief Dennis Delp told reporters on Saturday that one of the juveniles is from North Carolina, and the other is from Maryland. Delp said threats were made over the past three...
TOWSON, MD
weaa.org

Fire official weighs in on the state of the Baltimore City Fire Department

The families of four firefighters who were injured/killed in a row-home collapse and fire plan to sue Baltimore City and the State of Maryland. On December 2, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health issued a report citing major failures within the city and the fire department. Shortly after the report was issued, Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

One dead, one injured in shooting at gas station near Morgan State

(Baltimore, MD) -- Police continue to investigate the Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured in northwest Baltimore. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road near Morgan State University’s campus to investigate a report of gunfire. That's where police found a 22-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy