wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce 'Fired' Top Superstar On WWE Raw
As the year comes to a close, it's typical that things in WWE get more heated going into WrestleMania season. Last night's episode of "Raw" was one such episode, including a series of number one contender's matches and a tease of Alexa Bliss once again embracing her darkness, but arguably none bigger than the final moment of the night. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley faced off in a number one contenders match for a shot at the United States Championship held by Austin Theory. When the dust settled, Rollins was victorious and earned his one-way ticket to Theory and the U.S. title, but Lashley's fate was much more unfortunate.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim Fires Back At Fans Questioning Her Commitment To Keith Lee
Mia Yim returned to WWE on November 7, 2022, after being released by the company in 2021. Since returning to the sports entertainment promotion, she's been reacquainted with some old friends, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. However, some fans don't like seeing the "Raw" Superstar hanging around with male members of the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Chioda Reveals Abandoned Plans For Montreal Screwjob Match
It's been 25 years since the "Montreal Screwjob" took place, yet new pieces of information regarding the fateful WWE Survivor Series match are still coming to light. During the latest "Monday Mailbag" on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda shared the initial plan for the match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart before the "Screwjob" was organized behind the scenes.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback
It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H And Vince McMahon Once Fought About Whether They Should Punish Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins
It's been a decade since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (known in AEW as Jon Moxley) first debuted in WWE. It was apparent WWE saw exceptional things in store for the trio from the start, made crystal clear by their impressive debut taking out both John Cena and Ryback during the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series. Rollins, Reigns, and Mox immediately went on to feuds with top stars like Daniel Bryan, Kane, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in February 2013. The duo of Rollins and Reigns would eventually capture the WWE Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules that May, with Ambrose winning the United States Title on the same night. However, as summer rolled around that year, the trio started treading a bit of water and moving down the card for reasons unclear to fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Questions Whether Steve Austin Should Work With Top WWE Star
There has been speculation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin possibly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 following his wrestling, and winning, his first match in about 19 years at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Fans have begun speculating who Austin may face at WrestleMania, with John Cena being a name fans have thrown out into the universe. Before WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble serves as the first stop on the journey, and while on "The Hall of Fame," six-time World Champion Booker T revealed his thoughts on if Austin should be an entrant in this year's rumble.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
