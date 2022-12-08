ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man killed in St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Restoration, improvements continue at Leonard Reid House

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Improvements continue to be made to the historic Leonard Reid House in Newtown. “A parking lot going in, there’s a ramp ... for handicapped residents. There are steps ... The city paid the expenses to have this move. Air conditioning,” said Vickie Oldham, the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man has his arms full during pelican rescue

PINELLEAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Birds in Helping Hands stays busy protecting birds across the Suncoast, but they definitely and literally had their arms full last week. This rescue happened at the Jetty at Ft. DeSoto in Pinellas County. Rescuer Aiden Mikail arrived on scene for a report of two pelicans hooked together on the jetty. Aiden scaled the jetty and grabbed both pelicans, carrying them to safety.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Meal on Wheels Plus of Manatee to feed 500 families for Christmas

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will distribute food to Manatee County families in need through the Food4Families program on Monday, Dec. 19. Food provided will include holiday hams, canned vegetables, and sides for at least 500 local families to prepare a traditional holiday meal at home.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the fourth year in a row, the Sarasota Police Department has released its annual holiday patrol lights video. With music used with permission from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the nearly four-minute video was edited by a “holiday volunteer elf,” the department’s public information officer, Genevieve Judge, told ABC7.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Organizations come together to clean up waterways in Englewood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers from several environmental organizations gathered in Englewood Dec. 12 to clean up debris in canals in Lemon Bay. Ian with its 100 mph winds ripped apart manufactured homes and tossed the sheet metal and belongings of some of those homes into the surrounding canals making it unsafe for navigation and damaging the ecosystem.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy