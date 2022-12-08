Read full article on original website
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Bay News 9
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?
Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
fox13news.com
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
Mysuncoast.com
Restoration, improvements continue at Leonard Reid House
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Improvements continue to be made to the historic Leonard Reid House in Newtown. “A parking lot going in, there’s a ramp ... for handicapped residents. There are steps ... The city paid the expenses to have this move. Air conditioning,” said Vickie Oldham, the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.
Mysuncoast.com
Man has his arms full during pelican rescue
PINELLEAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Birds in Helping Hands stays busy protecting birds across the Suncoast, but they definitely and literally had their arms full last week. This rescue happened at the Jetty at Ft. DeSoto in Pinellas County. Rescuer Aiden Mikail arrived on scene for a report of two pelicans hooked together on the jetty. Aiden scaled the jetty and grabbed both pelicans, carrying them to safety.
Mysuncoast.com
Meal on Wheels Plus of Manatee to feed 500 families for Christmas
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will distribute food to Manatee County families in need through the Food4Families program on Monday, Dec. 19. Food provided will include holiday hams, canned vegetables, and sides for at least 500 local families to prepare a traditional holiday meal at home.
WESH
Report: FBI investigating after woman's body found wrapped in trash bag off Florida coast
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Reports indicate a woman's body was found off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida this weekend. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 said the body was discovered by a good Samaritan Saturday about 13 miles west of Egmont Key.
Woman’s body found by fishermen off Egmont Key; FBI investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday morning.
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies at 94
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former U.S. Rep....
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton SWAT team deployed to 20th Street East; subject in custody
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say its SWAT team responded to a barricaded subject at a home in the 1100 block of 20th St. East early Tuesday. The original call was for a domestic situation, police say. At one point a child was in the home with the subject.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the fourth year in a row, the Sarasota Police Department has released its annual holiday patrol lights video. With music used with permission from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the nearly four-minute video was edited by a “holiday volunteer elf,” the department’s public information officer, Genevieve Judge, told ABC7.
Truck wedged under semi-trailer after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
An early morning crash is affecting traffic for drivers heading into St. Petersburg on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Mysuncoast.com
Organizations come together to clean up waterways in Englewood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers from several environmental organizations gathered in Englewood Dec. 12 to clean up debris in canals in Lemon Bay. Ian with its 100 mph winds ripped apart manufactured homes and tossed the sheet metal and belongings of some of those homes into the surrounding canals making it unsafe for navigation and damaging the ecosystem.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County ups red tide response with high concentrations found on beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Pinellas County Health Department issued a health alert Friday for the beaches, because of red tide. Samples from the county Thursday found high concentrations of the red tide organism, karenia brevis, at Pass-a-Grille and on Treasure Island. A county spokesperson said they also found low...
fox13news.com
Treasure Island man passes passion for picking up the beaches to next generation
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Since 1999, 89-year-old Don Nolan has met volunteers at the Waffle House parking lot on Gulf Beach Blvd. on the second Saturday of the month to hand them the tools they need to pick up trash along the shoreline while he takes care of the parking lots and streets, but it's all coming to an end.
Madeira Beach driver accused of killing woman in crosswalk on Treasure Island
Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.
