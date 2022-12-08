ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023

By Sarah Gray Barr
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scNUb_0jcOOoBQ00

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently.

“So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the economy grows,” said Downtown Ayden Inc. Vice President Doris Conner.

Downtown Ayden Inc. said they have three goals for 2023: becoming the destination for Eastern North Carolina barbecue, reduce empty storefronts by 20 percent, and make the downtown area more walkable.

Some businesses in Ayden’s downtown said that bringing more stores in could help those already existing in the area.

“Giving resources for our community is what is going to make ultimately all of us succeed,” said Sarah Coltrain of Coltrain Home and Hardware.

Those with the Town of Ayden said many of those goals were already underway.

“We’re already leaps and bounds ahead of that… we have, by the last count, 3 empty storefronts. One of which is under a lease, one which has been purchased and will start in rehabbing in the next 12 months, and one is still for sale,” Economic Development Director for the Town of Ayden Mallory Denham.

But some projects, like improving walkability, are still in the works.

“We still have a lot of work to do on the walkability study, but it will be a downtown walk where you can spend 15 minutes walking or up to 2 hours walking. It’ll take you all around downtown, so it’s a pretty neat project,” said Denham.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Resiliency Collaboration offers resources, giveaways in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning. The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support […]
NEW BERN, NC
carolinajournal.com

New food truck suit adds ‘unique’ property-rights angle

There’s an interesting twist in the latest legal challenge against local food truck restrictions in North Carolina. Plaintiff Nicole Gonzalez doesn’t own a food truck. Nor does she plan to get into the food truck business. Yet she still believes Jacksonville’s food truck rules violate her rights.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern’s Workforce are Underpaid by 5 – 15%

Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees were paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the BOA retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

The gift that keeps on giving

People often ask me, “how do you find so much to write about for your column? You have a great memory to remember so much.” I most often reply, “I was given the gift of stories.” Growing up and listening to the older people in my family, and those who lived in our community, share the stories of their lives enabled me to develop a love of storytelling. My grandmother would often entertain our neighbors on our front porch, and they’d share lots of stories about how they grew up, the people they knew, the events that happened in town, and their knowledge of the lineage of various families.
WASHINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County land transfers

The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/21, Teresa Morris to Justin Rogers, Pink Hill township, two tracts. 10/21, Paul Ziems to Charles Gruver III, two tracts, Waters Edge Drive. 10/21, Lynwood Everett to Domingo Delgado, Kinston township, 1.32 acres. 10/21, Vera Mosley to...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

Christmas at Rocky Mount starts this week

Don Davis from Rocky Mount State Historic Site stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about some of the Christmas events happening at the site. Don Davis from Rocky Mount State Historic Site stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about some of the Christmas events happening at the site.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Winterville brings in the holiday spirit

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Town of Winterville held its annual Christmas parade, market, and tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, all to bring in the jolliest season. There were around 50 floats in the parade. “It’s always fun, at least for me, and I believe my students to see like coworkers and people that they know, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT’s 31 Best Days of Christmas: Furry friends finds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the holidays once again and you have to find a gift for everyone. That includes your furry friends. Check out our other 31 Best Days stories and shopping ideas. The list feels miles long. Well, at WNCT we’re here to help you out and find gifts for everyone on your […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility

CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WNCT

Episode 55: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy