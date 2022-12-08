ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MercyOne urgent care clinics move to virtual-only visits as patient loads spike

By Michaela Ramm, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

As high patient counts continue to strain Des Moines area hospitals, MercyOne plans to shift operations at local urgent care clinics starting Dec. 12.

On Monday, two MercyOne urgent care clinics — one in Ankeny and a second in Des Moines — will temporarily offer virtual-only visits for the foreseeable future. They are at 800 E. First St., Suite 1700 in Ankeny and at 6601 SW Ninth St. in Des Moines.

Health system officials say walk-in appointments will not be available at these locations until the health system can alleviate ongoing staff challenges within its clinics. It's unclear how long that will be, said Dr. Jennifer Olson, MercyOne Central Iowa medical group president.

"We chose to have two of our clinics go virtual to allow the high volume of patients to still have a convenient way of having care. Instead of closing clinics due to staffing, we want to make sure we stay open," she said.

Staff will instead be shifting to other MercyOne urgent care clinics throughout the Des Moines area, which will remain open to see patients in person. Olson said patients utilizing these telehealth urgent care visits will have the option to go to the South Des Moines and Ankeny locations for testing, if necessary.

For the most part, Olson said the virtual urgent care clinics can see the same types of patients as in-person clinics.

"They can take care of colds and coughs, ear pain and fever," Olson said. "If it's an injury, patients will probably need to go to one of our live locations, but because we still have so many open, they will still have that access throughout the metro."

In recent weeks, MercyOne health system and other hospitals across the state have seen abnormally high patient counts packing its emergency departments and outpatient clinics. Health care providers say the spike has been driven by high infection rates of respiratory viruses, including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.

MercyOne urgent cares are currently seeing more than 150 patients per day, Olson said. Typically, normal volume at these urgent care clinics would be around 90 patients a day.

The strain from high patient volumes has been compounded by ongoing shortages of health care staff, including medical assistants and nurses.

UnityPoint Health has taken similar steps this past week to preserve capacity at its clinics. Starting this past Monday, officials implemented a new scheduling process for its urgent cares and express care locations in central Iowa that requires all patients to reserve a time online rather than walk in for care.

Both UnityPoint Health and MercyOne health systems are encouraging patients to contact their primary care providers before visiting an urgent care.

Olson also encouraged patients to consider other alternatives to in-person care, such as the chatbot function on the MercyOne website that can help determine whether a patient needs to see in-person treatment.

To visit a virtual visit at the Ankeny or South Des Moines urgent care locations, visit MercyOne's website at mercyoneurgentcare.org/locations.

In-person appointments are available at other urgent care locations in the Des Moines area. Those clinic locations and hours can also be found at mercyoneurgentcare.org/locations .

Michaela Ramm covers health care for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at mramm@registermedia.com , at (319) 339-7354 or on Twitter at @Michaela_Ramm .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: MercyOne urgent care clinics move to virtual-only visits as patient loads spike

