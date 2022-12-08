Read full article on original website
Related
Como-Pickton December 2022 Teacher And Students Of The Month Recognized
Como-Pickton CISD officials recognized four individuals at the regular December school board meeting, held Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. One district teacher was selected as the Teacher of the Month, and one student from each campus as Student of the Month. Congratulation to these students and Monk.
Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas Hosts Public Comment
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.
Top State Runners Recognized By Hopkins County Commissioners Court
Some of the top runners in the state — Miller Grove and Saltillo Cross Country teams — were recognized by Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday morning. “This is an exciting time. We have some of the finest young people in the state here in the courtroom today,” said Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, prior to reading four proclamations, one each recognizing the athletic achievements of three groups of Hopkins County students as well as one Lady Hornet for her individual achievement in the 2-mile course during the at the State of Texas Class 1A Cross Country Meet.
KLTV
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships Now Available
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The17th annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — December 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, presented to the City Council in a Memorandum as well as aloud the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We did not have any workers comp claims in November. We did have two liability claims. One was for damage...
ketr.org
Boles ISD, Campbell ISD safety officer agreement with HCSO to be reviewed Tuesday
In Hunt County, two school districts that have been receiving security services from the county will have those agreements under review. The Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts have contracted with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement officers on their campuses. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the contracts are scheduled to be reviewed in Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court. The agreements date to August of this year. The cost of providing the officers is an estimated $150,000 per year for each district. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has been covering half of that annual cost.
A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers
This is the fourth in a series of program impacts conducted by the Family & Community Health Extension agent. Volunteers are the backbone of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hopkins County has a strong group of 14 Master Wellness Volunteers who have received 40 hours of training in the areas of health and wellness, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, identifying reliable internet sources, food safety, and other topics. Numerous programs and educational opportunities are available through AgriLife Extension. However, there is a limit to the amount of programming the Extension Family and Community Health agent can implement. The Master Wellness Volunteers serve as advocates and substantially increase the scope and impact of the Family and Community Health program.
42 SSHS Students Inducted Into Geral Kennedy Chapter Of National Technical Honor Society
The Geral Kennedy Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society inducted 42 new members during a special ceremony conducted Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria. After Chapter President Kamilah Martinez welcomed everyone to the induction program, Vice President Isabelle Thesing lead the pledges to the...
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
Chamber Connection – Dec. 7: Nominations For 2022 Outstanding Individuals, Businesses Sought
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to [email protected] or mailed to the following addresses:
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
Community rallies behind employees after fiery loss of Emory restaurant
EMORY, Texas — A beloved family-owned diner in Emory, Sidekick's Restaurant, caught fire last Friday during their dinner rush hour. "It was just very chaotic the whole night," said Kalli Gaddis, a waitress at the restaurant. After battling the flames and rains over the weekend, the building still stands...
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Sentences
A man arrested in April after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Wood to Hopkins County has entered a plea bargain in 8th District Court. Dalton Shane Dakota Wallace pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and a $1000 fine. He must also sign up for counseling.
Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney
FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
Public health alert issued for beef sold in Texas
A public health alert was issued this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Tex.
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0