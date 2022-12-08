ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

News19 WLTX

South Carolina's ag chief wants more processing in state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's agriculture chief plans to ask lawmakers for $75 million to help bring processing and packing facilities to the state so farmers don't have to send their products away. Expanding that capacity will help South Carolina's agriculture business keep growing, South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes is admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

After less than a year, DHEC board chair steps down

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The board chairman of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has stepped down. Robert Bolchoz, who has served in the position for less than a year, said in a resignation letter that "one of my long-standing legal clients recently asked me to take on an expanded role regarding some of its business interests. This new opportunity will preclude my being able to maintain my commitment to the board and the agency while running my law practice."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

2023 Economic Outlook: South Carolina leaders cautiously optimistic about state's economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday economists, residents, and local officials gathered at USC's Alumni Center to talk about the future of South Carolina's economy. It was the 42nd annual event for the university's business school. The event is designed to try and see how the state's overall finances could look in the next year, including how it could effect businesses and the public.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Prayer service, open house all part of McMaster inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a prayer service, open house and an inaugural ball when he is sworn into office next month for a second full term. Inauguration day on Jan. 11 will start with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, where McMaster regularly attends.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
