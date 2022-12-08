Read full article on original website
South Carolina's ag chief wants more processing in state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's agriculture chief plans to ask lawmakers for $75 million to help bring processing and packing facilities to the state so farmers don't have to send their products away. Expanding that capacity will help South Carolina's agriculture business keep growing, South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh...
South Carolina environmental agencies sign shared stewardship agreement
IRMO, S.C. — Federal and state agencies are coming together to pledge to take on new natural resource concerns. This interagency agreement signed Friday focuses on working together to preserve and care for our ecosystem in the Southeast. Signed by nine agencies including Clemson Extension, the South Carolina Department...
South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
Free drug overdose 'safety kits' available to South Carolina residents through DHEC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees a seasonal increase in the number of drug overdoses, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is making a limited number of Overdose (OD) Safety Kits available to the public. The free OD Safety Kits will be available in health...
How do you feel about closing fees on auto sales? SC Consumer Affairs wants to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have ever purchased a car in South Carolina, you may be familiar with the closing process related to the sale where dealerships can charge extra fees to complete the purchase. You may also be aware that currently there is a maximum closing fee of...
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes is admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
After less than a year, DHEC board chair steps down
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The board chairman of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has stepped down. Robert Bolchoz, who has served in the position for less than a year, said in a resignation letter that "one of my long-standing legal clients recently asked me to take on an expanded role regarding some of its business interests. This new opportunity will preclude my being able to maintain my commitment to the board and the agency while running my law practice."
Universal free lunch for SC students? SC lawmaker wants to make it a reality
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Free breakfast and lunches in all South Carolina Public Schools could be a reality next year under a proposed bill prefiled ahead of the upcoming legislative session. 63% of students qualified for free or reduced lunches in the 2019-2020 school year, according to data from the...
Trailblazing South Carolina Judge Jasper Cureton dies at age 84
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime South Carolina Judge Jasper Cureton, who became the first Black appellate judge in the state in over a century, has died. Cureton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84. In 1983, Cureton was appointed as an Associate Judge on the South Carolina Court...
2023 Economic Outlook: South Carolina leaders cautiously optimistic about state's economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday economists, residents, and local officials gathered at USC's Alumni Center to talk about the future of South Carolina's economy. It was the 42nd annual event for the university's business school. The event is designed to try and see how the state's overall finances could look in the next year, including how it could effect businesses and the public.
Program that aims to bring more black male teachers in SC classrooms receives $90,000 grant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'Call Me Mister' program at South Carolina State University (SCSU) has been working to empower the next generation of Black male teachers. The program, began over 20 years ago at Clemson University. According to Clemson, African American men make up 2 percent of the teachers...
SC disability service loses license after state says client reportedly ate floor parts, missed medications
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A company providing support services to those with disabilities is under fire after the State of South Carolina said residents were not properly cared for. They're called Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) and serve those with mental and developmental challenges in North and South Carolina. The S.C....
As Stuff-A-Bus concludes, volunteers now focusing on getting gifts to SC families
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign held by WLTX and The Salvation Army has come to an end this season but, thanks to a giving community, will be able to share hundreds of donations throughout the Midlands once again. Gifts have been wrapped and will soon be on...
1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
Richland One placed on fiscal watch by Superintendent of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Tuesday placed Richland School District One on fiscal watch after a P-Card audit conducted by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). In a notification letter to district officials, Spearman said the findings listed in the audit report identified...
'It’s time to start governing': 27 New SC House members sworn in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives were sworn into office Tuesday, with nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected. Of the 124 members, 27 were newly elected, making it one of the largest freshman classes in decades. "It’s time to start governing," longest...
Prayer service, open house all part of McMaster inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a prayer service, open house and an inaugural ball when he is sworn into office next month for a second full term. Inauguration day on Jan. 11 will start with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, where McMaster regularly attends.
