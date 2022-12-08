ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KRQE News 13

Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings snow, rain and strong winds Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast and east-central New Mexico are waking up to dense fog this morning. Dense fog advisories are in effect until around 11 AM. Santa Rosa, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs have been seeing zero to one mile visibility throughout the early morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up dry and partly to mostly cloudy, but snow will move into western New Mexico by around 8 AM.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Chilly starts, temps warming up nicely this weekend

Good morning everyone! Stepping out the door today, fairly cold temperatures are greeting most of northern NM. We even have lows -4° in Red River to single digits above in other parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Grab those thicker coats to start, but you won’t need them later in the afternoon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Beautiful weekend ahead of next big storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a colder morning across the state, and temperatures are in the teens and 20s and low 30s in central and northern New Mexico, with 30s and 40s in southern NM. High, but thick, clouds have moved in over the state overnight, and today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Southern, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Rain and snow arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to light-moderate rain in southeast New Mexico, and the rain will continue streaming into the southeast and east plains all day. Meanwhile, central and northern NM are dry this morning, bring scattered rain showers will arrive this afternoon. Forecast Continues Below.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

New Mexico county makes pro-life history

On Thursday, Lea County made pro-life history by becoming the first sanctuary county for the unborn in the United States, according to Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary City for the Unborn movement. The County Commission unanimously (5-0) passed the...
LEA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Three major NM Hospitals see increase in respiratory illnesses

A surge of respiratory viruses that affect both adults and children alike have stretched New Mexico’s three biggest hospitals to their operational limits. Dubbed a “triple-demic”, the combination of COVID, RSV and the flu have led to The University of New Mexico (UNMH), Lovelace and Presbyterian hospitals facing maximum capacity, limited beds for patients and packed emergency waiting rooms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
kunm.org

MON: New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil, + More

New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate’s escape

HOUSTON (AP) — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico research company wins contract with U.S. Navy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Verus Research received $1.2 million from the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs. Verus Research is a small business created in 2014. Now, there are about 115 researchers that focus on a wide variety of technologies. The money that the U.S. Navy gave to them...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Former NM governor helped bring Brittney Griner home

SANTA FE, N.M. — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been in negotiations for months, trying to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back home. "The role that I played is we went to Russia. We being me and my staff and a small staff," said Richardson. From 2002...
TEXAS STATE

