Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
WGAL
Renovation has begun at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg
Work got underway today on a surprise for teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg. Aaron's is working on a 20-thousand-dollar makeover to their teen room. With this renovation, the club is hoping to boost membership. And provide teens with a safe and healthy environment. “No one is...
abc27.com
‘Joy to the Burg’ held to help the homeless
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate artists came together to support people experiencing homelessness in the community. More than 33 musical artists from the Greater Harrisburg region put together the fourth annual holiday album to help raise money to help the homeless. The musicians also participated in two different live concerts on Sunday at the Englewood.
local21news.com
Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community
HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
abc27.com
YWCA Greater Harrisburg holding annual Holiday Giving Program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg will be holding its annual Holiday Giving Program this holiday season. The annual Holiday Giving Program partners with local individuals and organizations to support hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. Each client or family who is currently enrolled in a YWCA program will have the opportunity to submit a “Holiday Giving Wish List.” Clients will be able to add one needed and one wishful item to their lists. The lists are then matched to community members requesting to sponsor an adult, child, or family.
pahomepage.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Kaylee from Mechanicsburg
The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Dec. 13, features Kaylee from Mechanicsburg. Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township. Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township. Celebrating The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Celebrating The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Scranton Fire...
pahomepage.com
Annual 'Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s' event held in Dauphin County
Annual 'Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s' event held in Dauphin County. Annual ‘Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s’ event held in …. Annual 'Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s' event held in Dauphin County. Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …
pahomepage.com
Christkindlmarkt event held in Dauphin County
Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. Schools investigate claims of racism against recent …. Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs. Avoid these common mistakes when driving in the winter. Avoid these...
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofit searching for mentors for middle, high school students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg nonprofit is looking for more mentors, making a big recruiting push this holiday season. The mentors will work with middle and high school students. Center for Champions has run a mentorship program for eight years. This year, the executive director said out of...
pahomepage.com
Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County
Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County. Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. ‘Darts for Tots’ raises money for the kids...
abc27.com
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
abc27.com
Smith-Wade-El reacts to recent Lancaster shootings
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After multiple shootings in Lancaster over the past week, abc27 spoke with newly-elected state representative Ismail Smith-Wade-El about the violence in the city of Lancaster. “Unusual and troubling” is how Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace described the four separate shootings that have happened in Lancaster over...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
iheart.com
Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families
>Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families. (Dauphin County, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police is thanking everyone who came out in support of the annual Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9s Christmas Drive Sunday. The event was held at Colonial Park Mall in spite of the weather. The State FOP teamed up with Lower Paxton Township Police to collect toys and food. All of the items collected will be donated to families of officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty.
Pa. to get $10B in opioid settlement money
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $54.1 billion, with $2.2 billion coming directly to Pennsylvania.
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
WGAL
Harrisburg woman has made it her mission to get thousands of new coats to children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday is the final day of our 28th annual Coats for Kids telethon, which is raising money to buy new coats for children who need them. Go here to make a donation. The money you donate goes to the Salvation Army closest to where you live.
PennLive.com
Ribbon cutting for new Federal Courthouse in Harrisburg
Ribbon cutting for new Federal Courthouse in Harrisburg. Ribbon cutting for new Federal Courthouse in Harrisburg. Ribbon cutting for new Federal Courthouse in Harrisburg. Ribbon cutting for new Federal Courthouse in Harrisburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony is held at the new federal courthouse in Harrisburg. The Sylvia H. Rambo U.S....
Woman shot in Harrisburg: police
A woman was injured in a Friday night shooting in Harrisburg, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle around 10:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Street, near the Market Street intersection, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Her age was not available. Gautsch said the woman was taken to...
WGAL
One person shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
