Ruston, LA

ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

12 Days of Christmas: The Salvation Army of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting non-profits in Northeast Louisiana, we start with the Salvation Army of Monroe and its long record of service to this region. “They saved my life, I have to give credit to Captain Casey, he’s special people,” says David...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Lady Techsters dominate South Alabama in non-conference finale

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team dominated South Alabama in its non-conference finale, 73-50. Robyn Lee was one of four Lady Techsters to reach double figures, leading all scorers with a season high 16 points. Anna Larr Roberson tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Keiunna Walker and Amaya Brannon added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
MOBILE, AL
KNOE TV8

Firehouse Subs in Monroe gives away more than 200 bikes to kids across NELA

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday. Eugene Whitney, Jr., the General Manager of Firehouse Subs in Monroe, gave back to families in his hometown of Tallulah on Dec. 10, 2022, for the fifth year.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two businesses in the Monroe Garden District celebrated the launch of a book about mixed dog breeds on Saturday. Copies of the books titled, ‘MUTTS’, included photographs of mutts by New Orleans native and photographer, Olivia Grey Pritchard. The books were sold at the Palette House and Plume store on Dec. 10, 2022. Proceeds from purchases of the book benefited PAWS of Northeast Louisiana.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Creed and Creed Bike Drive

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James Evans is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200. Kiroli Elementary School's Annual Pumpkin and Poems Contest 2022. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT. Students in grades K-5 submitted pumpkins and poems based on different...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe and Sound Diplomacy announce “Music Strategy Project”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe is working to better leverage its broader music and cultural economy. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Ellis and the city of Monroe announced their collaboration with Sound Diplomacy LTD in developing a Music Strategy Project. The Music Strategy will incorporate the full range of existing venues, uses, and community […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Green Oaks Detention center dealing with second escape in two months

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for three young, non-high-risk girls who escaped Green Oaks Detention Center on Friday night, according to the facility director Jason Pleasant. The escape happened in the 400 block of South Grand St. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022. Pleasant...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

How to Identify a Real Job from a Reshipper Job Scam

KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana. Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana. Union’s reaction to third consecutive state runner-up finish. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST. Farmers...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Santa in the park at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Santa was in town visiting all the children in the Arklamiss as part of Christmas at Kiroli’s “Santa in the Park” event. We got the inside scoop at both of these events. Stuart Hodnett, Director of Parks and Recreation for West Monroe, told us what Christmas at Kiroli is. “Christmas at Kiroli […]
WEST MONROE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MONROE, LA
brproud.com

3 La. suspects arrested after theft investigation

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. Around 12:40...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

