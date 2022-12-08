Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Rock 106 collects toys for children in Ouachita Parish for 20th year
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rock 106 held their annual ‘Christmas for Kids Toy Drive Wrap Up Concert’ all day on Sunday. Dec. 11, 2022 marked the 20th year for the toy collection, and the concert was held at La Bella in downtown Monroe from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
12 Days of Christmas: The Salvation Army of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting non-profits in Northeast Louisiana, we start with the Salvation Army of Monroe and its long record of service to this region. “They saved my life, I have to give credit to Captain Casey, he’s special people,” says David...
Lady Techsters dominate South Alabama in non-conference finale
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team dominated South Alabama in its non-conference finale, 73-50. Robyn Lee was one of four Lady Techsters to reach double figures, leading all scorers with a season high 16 points. Anna Larr Roberson tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Keiunna Walker and Amaya Brannon added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Firehouse Subs in Monroe gives away more than 200 bikes to kids across NELA
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday. Eugene Whitney, Jr., the General Manager of Firehouse Subs in Monroe, gave back to families in his hometown of Tallulah on Dec. 10, 2022, for the fifth year.
Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two businesses in the Monroe Garden District celebrated the launch of a book about mixed dog breeds on Saturday. Copies of the books titled, ‘MUTTS’, included photographs of mutts by New Orleans native and photographer, Olivia Grey Pritchard. The books were sold at the Palette House and Plume store on Dec. 10, 2022. Proceeds from purchases of the book benefited PAWS of Northeast Louisiana.
Creed and Creed Bike Drive
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James Evans is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200. Kiroli Elementary School's Annual Pumpkin and Poems Contest 2022. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT. Students in grades K-5 submitted pumpkins and poems based on different...
Creed & Creed Law Office donate over 200 bikes to local children during 5th Annual Christmas Bike Drive
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Creed & Creed Law Office’s 5th Annual Christmas Bike Drive took place in Monroe and Tallulah, La. According to reports, the law office, in partnership with Firehouse Subs, donated over 200 bikes to children in need. Christian Creed and team loaded up the final 30 bikes […]
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
City of Monroe and Sound Diplomacy announce “Music Strategy Project”
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe is working to better leverage its broader music and cultural economy. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Ellis and the city of Monroe announced their collaboration with Sound Diplomacy LTD in developing a Music Strategy Project. The Music Strategy will incorporate the full range of existing venues, uses, and community […]
Green Oaks Detention center dealing with second escape in two months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for three young, non-high-risk girls who escaped Green Oaks Detention Center on Friday night, according to the facility director Jason Pleasant. The escape happened in the 400 block of South Grand St. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022. Pleasant...
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announces concealed carry classes for 2023
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited. If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If […]
How to Identify a Real Job from a Reshipper Job Scam
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana. Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana. Union’s reaction to third consecutive state runner-up finish. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST. Farmers...
Santa in the park at Kiroli Park
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Santa was in town visiting all the children in the Arklamiss as part of Christmas at Kiroli’s “Santa in the Park” event. We got the inside scoop at both of these events. Stuart Hodnett, Director of Parks and Recreation for West Monroe, told us what Christmas at Kiroli is. “Christmas at Kiroli […]
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
West Monroe Police to conduct Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on December 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies. Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.
Monroe, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
3 La. suspects arrested after theft investigation
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. Around 12:40...
Crime Stoppers of Union Parish hosts Christmas drive for victims of domestic violence
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is hosting a Christmas Toy, Coat and Blanket Drive. The agency is partnering with businesses throughout the parish to collect items during the holiday season, and the collected items are for children in domestic violence situations. Crime Stoppers and local businesses...
