Quarryville, PA

pahomepage.com

Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg to unveil surprise renovation

Teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg are gearing up for a surprise -- a room in the building has gotten a facelift.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Pledge of Allegiance: Kaylee from Mechanicsburg

The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Dec. 13, features Kaylee from Mechanicsburg.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Mut-Try Restaurants in Lititz Pennsylvania

Whether you are looking for a great place to eat for lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there are many restaurants in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that are worth a visit. Here are a few of the best to try out when in town. Tomato Pie Cafe in Lititz PA.
LITITZ, PA
pahomepage.com

Christkindlmarkt event held in Dauphin County

Christkindlmarkt event held in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County

Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

We Salute You: Albert J. Shuck

Tuesday's military hero, Albert J. Shuck of Camp Hill, served in the Army Air Corps and was stationed at Bellows Air Field during World War II.
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

