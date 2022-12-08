Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
'Stuff the SWAT Truck' event collects food, toys for the needy in Hanford
For the 15th year in a row, Central Valley Regional SWAT Team officers from around Kings County parked their huge armored vehicle outside the Hanford Target Saturday store to collect food and toys for low income and underprivileged families. The “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event collected enough food and toys...
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA
Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
thesungazette.com
Reeling in a feeling
TULARE – There’s nothing quite like catching your first fish. The sense of accomplishment, the thrill of success all while spending time outside with people you enjoy spending time with. The Tulare Elk’s Lodge feels the same way and wants to make sure children of all abilities get...
kingsriverlife.com
Frost Fest In Porterville
Another fun holiday event happening this year is Frost Fest in Porterville. We spoke recently with the organizer LC Kalyor, also known as Kringle Undercover, about the event. KRL: What is Frost Fest and who came up with the idea for this event?. LC: Frost Fest is a multi-night Holiday...
thesungazette.com
HummingbirdEV electrifies Central Valley with zero emission big rigs
LIVERMORE, CALIF. – HummingbirdEV released semi trucks to a company that sits at the agricultural epicenter of California. In November of this year, HummingbirdEV announced that they would be delivering all-electric big rigs equipped with a Transport Refrigeration Unit (eTRU) to Moonlight Companies. Moonlight Companies is tucked away in the small agricultural town of Reedley, Calif. and supplies various fruits to businesses around the globe.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend
More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
Bakersfield Californian
Local farmers experiment with new ag tech to boost crop yield, reduce water use
A severe drought, skyrocketing temperatures and a global food crisis have transformed the fertile San Joaquin Valley into a haven for agricultural innovation, and the latest product used by Kern farmers filters sunlight to increase crop yield and reduce water use. At least six Kern County farmers have adopted Opti-Harvest’s...
Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
Family business in Bakersfield hit hard by inflation this year
Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique just celebrated its 40th anniversary doing business in Bakersfield, but the inflation-driven decline in shoppers has them wondering if they'll see their 41st.
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
1 Killed in Traffic Collision Involving Semi Truck
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision involving a semi truck Monday evening in the city of Bakersfield. At approximately 6:15 p.m., Dec. 12, Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call for a vehicle into a semi truck on Spring Creek Loop. Upon arrival, officers...
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County man remains missing after visiting family for Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “He gave me a hug and he left, I have yet to see him since," said Ronda Craig, mother of Nathan Jackson. It's been nearly two weeks since a local family has heard from their loved one. Nathan Jackson surprised his mom Ronda Craig...
KCSO investigates suspicious death discovered by Kern County Fire Department
The Kern County Fire Department found a man dead in a home near Montello Street and College Avenue in East Bakersfield on Sunday, December 11th.
KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
thesungazette.com
Security guard shot, killed at the Green Olive
VISALIA – A security guard was shot and killed after he attempted to break up an altercation inside the Green Olive bar. On Dec. 8, at 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, later learned to be David Luna, 41, who had been shot and was deceased. It was learned that the victim was security personnel for the bar and had been shot while breaking up an altercation inside the establishment. A second victim was self-transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Bakersfield Channel
Get ready for a strong storm that could bring one inch of rain to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for some wet weather this weekend. A strong system touches down tomorrow morning sticking around well into next week. This area of Low Pressure dropping in from The Gulf of Alaska will be packed with a lot of moisture and cold air.
KMJ
2 Killed in Fiery Crash Involving Big Rig in Fresno County are Identified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after colliding with a big rig near Sanger Saturday afternoon. CHP officers were called to the intersection of E. North and De Wolf Avenues around 1:30 p.m., to find a Nissan Altima and Freightliner Truck involved in the crash. According to...
Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
