VISALIA – A security guard was shot and killed after he attempted to break up an altercation inside the Green Olive bar. On Dec. 8, at 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, later learned to be David Luna, 41, who had been shot and was deceased. It was learned that the victim was security personnel for the bar and had been shot while breaking up an altercation inside the establishment. A second victim was self-transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

VISALIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO