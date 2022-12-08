'The president kept his word': Members of Congress share Brittney Griner joy

Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation were aboard Air Force One headed to Phoenix on Tuesday when President Joe Biden shared with them a glimmer of hope.

He told them to expect good news about Brittney Griner, the Phoenix basketball star in Russian custody, by the end of the week.

Two days later that news become public: Griner was coming home.

The Phoenix Mercury center was released from a Russian penal colony as part of a one-for-one prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Biden confirmed Thursday morning. After two weeks of intensified diplomatic negotiations on the exchange, and nearly 10 months of Griner in Russian custody, she was in U.S. hands and flying home.

A handful of Arizona politicians celebrated the release as a triumph for Griner, Arizona and the country. Some members of Congress from the state had advocated for her for months, supported resolutions demanding her release and worked with the White House and U.S. State Department which were negotiating with the Russians for her freedom.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Rep. Greg Stanton. “A beautiful day for Brittney Griner, a beautiful day for (her wife) Cherelle Griner, an incredible day for the Phoenix community as well as the United States of America, because it sends a strong message that any American who’s wrongfully detained, we’re going to fight for you and we’re going to do everything we can to bring you home.”

Stanton, D-Ariz., was one of the most active members of Congress advocating for Griner’s release. It mattered to him because Griner is a friend and community leader and also because she’s an American wrongfully detailed, he said.

“The president kept his word that he would not forget Brittney Griner,” Stanton said.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Excellent news! Arizona looks forward to welcoming Brittney home.”

Griner has played for the Mercury since she was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA draft. She’s an eight-time WNBA all-star center and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Griner was detained in Russia in February, convinced in August and sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly having vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport, which Griner testified she had packed inadvertently.

Rep. Ruben Gallego said the Arizona delegates on Air Force One were “pretty elated” when they heard the Griner update from Biden on Tuesday.

“Congressman Stanton and myself asked the president, along with other asks, to please work hard to bring her back, and at that moment, he told us in confidence … that the deal had been already done and that we were going to hear good news probably by Friday,” said Gallego, D-Ariz.

Arizona delegation active in bringing Griner home

Griner’s release came after months of “painstaking, extraordinary” negotiations between the Biden administration and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, the White House said.

Several members of Arizona’s congressional delegation heard updates on negotiations and offers as they unfolded and were involved behind the scenes in advocating for Griner’s release.

Stanton introduced a resolution to the U.S. House of Representatives in May calling for Russia to immediately release Griner and urging the U.S. government to press for her release in all its interactions with the Russian government.

Democratic Reps. Gallego, Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halleran and Raul Grijalva, plus Republican Reps. Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert, signed on to the resolution as co-sponsors, and it passed in June.

Stanton said the purpose of the resolution was to send a bipartisan message about the importance of Griner’s return, and to show support for Biden to act.

“This is not an easy decision,” Stanton said of the exchange. “We knew it would be subject to a great deal of criticism and we as members of Congress on behalf of the American people need to send a strong message that we have the president’s back to do what it takes to bring our friend, our fellow American Brittney Griner, home to Phoenix.”

Stanton, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and others spoke to Biden about Griner multiple times to advocate on her behalf.

They heard regular updates from the State Department about various offers and negotiations. Stanton worked to raise awareness and held a rally in Phoenix to show support for Griner. He aimed to keep her return at the top of his priority list in Congress, he said.

A key moment was when U.S. officials in May designated Griner as having been wrongfully detailed, which allowed the State Department’s hostage affairs work to unfold, Stanton said.

The U.S. in the summer proposed the Griner-Bout swap, as the Russians reportedly made clear the only way to get Griner’s return was releasing Bout.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United States Bill Richardson, who has experience in hostage negotiations, visited Moscow “numerous times” to advocate for Griner, according to USA TODAY.

The timing and diplomatic background were challenging. The backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made for “incredibly difficult” diplomacy, Stanton said.

Kelly noted the complexity and sensitivity of the negotiations given U.S.-Russia relations.

“We’re obviously in a very challenging situation with the Russians right now in Ukraine – they’re committing war crimes against the Ukrainian people,” he said. “Timing is never good in this kind of situation, but this was really bad timing to try to get this negotiation completed in a favorable way for Brittney and her family.”

Kelly said the situation looked pretty bad at times and he was greatly concerned that given relations with Russia, Griner could be there “for a very long time.”

Gallego concurred. He said the outcome looked “pretty bleak” for awhile, especially as the U.S. made good offers that didn’t come to fruition.

But avenues never closed completely for conversation with the Russian government, members involved said.

“This shows that diplomacy can work, and in this case, just an amazing level of diplomacy, that under the worst conditions in terms of the relations between the United States and Russia, we can still reach an agreement to bring a wrongfully detailed American home,” Stanton said. “Really a beautiful outcome.”

The prisoner exchange notably did not include another detained American, Paul Whelan, who remains in Russian prison on espionage charges, which he denies. The Biden administration pressed for his return “through every step of the process” but said Russians would not consider a deal involving him.

‘Wonderful, welcome news’ after nearly 10 months of custody

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., applauded Stanton in her statement on Griner’s release. He was the only representative she recognized by name.

“President Biden, Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken and the many hard-working national security professionals are to be commended for their tireless, steadfast work to bring Brittney home,” Pelosi wrote. “I want to also commend Congressman Greg Stanton of Arizona for his persistence in helping secure her release.”

Stanton said he felt an obligation to do all he could to help bring Griner home. As a Mercury season ticketholder, he's watched her on the court. Off the court, he's known her as a community leader.

“We’ve had a chance to see Brittney grow both as a basketball player, becoming one of the top players in the entire league, one of the very best basketball players on planet earth. But more importantly, we’ve seen her grow as a person and as a leader,” Stanton said.

“We’ve seen her just grow as a person in her 20s and early 30s to become just one of the best social justice leaders in our community. It’s just so gratifying to see. We love Brittney Griner.”

Some other Arizona politicians also were quick to celebrate Griner’s imminent homecoming.

“Brittney Griner is coming home. Today is a good day,” Gov-elect Katie Hobbs wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said in a statement that Griner’s release is “wonderful, welcome news” for the state and county.

“Following her wrongful detainment earlier this year, we've closely engaged with the U.S. State Department and introduced a bipartisan resolution calling for Brittney's release — and I know we're all relieved the day has come. Arizona – and America – welcomes her back with open arms,” Sinema said.

Kelly said the Thursday release was “a nice surprise – sort of a surprise,” since he heard there was good news coming earlier in the week. Kelly guessed it meant there was a good chance the governments would have a deal and that Griner would be released.

“He was right – he had good news for us,” Kelly said of Biden.

Kelly said he spoke with Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, on Thursday after she had heard from Brittney.

“As you would expect, they are very excited, and I think so is a lot of the country,” Kelly said.

USA TODAY contributed to this article.

