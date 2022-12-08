Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Q Parker from Grammy Award-winning R&B group 112 and Grammy Award-winning singer Crystal Nicole are helping to spread holiday cheer to more than 500 Atlanta seniors through the “Caroling with Q Parker & Friends” event. The event is today at 2 p.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church at 101 Jackson St. NE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Airport adds vendors and gates to Concourse T
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, keeps growing and now Concourse T has been expanded. The $327 million project means five more gates to take off and land at. The expansion added more space for passengers to wait for their flights,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
atlantanewsfirst.com
What NOT to bring: TSA provides hassle-saving reminders for holiday travelers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On any given day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers going through TSA checkpoints find out the hard way that they have items in their carry-on bags that are not allowed in the passenger compartment of an airplane. Clearly, weapons and explosive devices are...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: 8-year-old singer ‘Reagan’s World’ joins Atlanta News First
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could easily be the latest ear-catching anthem for anyone who listens!. Reagan’s World is an 8-year-old singer working to make a mark in today’s kids-friendly entertainment industry. She joined Brooks Baptiste in the studio and left us with a performance to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Fire Station No. 16 celebrates the 52nd annual toy drive for community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was nothing short of a good time at Atlanta Fire Station No. 16 on Saturday. People lined up to be a part of the 52-year tradition of bringing in the holidays with a bang. “I came out here today to let my kids...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
Family, friends and community members wearing red, white and black sat at a solemn gathering Saturday as they faced a br...
Iconic Atlanta rotating restaurant to reopen for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic began
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s iconic rotating restaurants is returning to the city. Polaris restaurant and lounge is making its way back to the city’s dining experience. Polaris is a local rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Logjam concerns in Snapfinger Creek, riverkeeper says county responsible
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who manages an environmentally protected section of the Snapfinger Creek in Decatur says DeKalb County made a mess of a logjam cleanup and created another one downstream. The logjam, which consists of a mixture of logs, brush, and trash, is clogging up...
AccessAtlanta
The best locally-found stocking stuffers to gift this holiday season in Atlanta
Stocking stuffers can be small gifts that make a big impact! This holiday season, look for local options rather than big-box stores when shopping for stocking stuffers. Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of Atlanta shops and boutiques that offer perfect stocking stuffers that will delight people of all ages.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother
atlantanewsfirst.com
Annual Christmas tree lighting event held in Stonecrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Christmas tree lighting event was held on Saturday in Stonecrest. Attendees enjoyed family-fun activities and more. City officials hope to transform the area around the tree into a winter wonderland that comes complete with artificial snow, a nutcracker performance, and a gingerbread house.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.
Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.
