Atlanta, GA

INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Q Parker from Grammy Award-winning R&B group 112 and Grammy Award-winning singer Crystal Nicole are helping to spread holiday cheer to more than 500 Atlanta seniors through the “Caroling with Q Parker & Friends” event. The event is today at 2 p.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church at 101 Jackson St. NE.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut

ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Airport adds vendors and gates to Concourse T

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, keeps growing and now Concourse T has been expanded. The $327 million project means five more gates to take off and land at. The expansion added more space for passengers to wait for their flights,...
ATLANTA, GA
What NOT to bring: TSA provides hassle-saving reminders for holiday travelers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On any given day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers going through TSA checkpoints find out the hard way that they have items in their carry-on bags that are not allowed in the passenger compartment of an airplane. Clearly, weapons and explosive devices are...
ATLANTA, GA
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
ATLANTA, GA
Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Annual Christmas tree lighting event held in Stonecrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Christmas tree lighting event was held on Saturday in Stonecrest. Attendees enjoyed family-fun activities and more. City officials hope to transform the area around the tree into a winter wonderland that comes complete with artificial snow, a nutcracker performance, and a gingerbread house.
Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

