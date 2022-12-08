ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenburn, ME

wabi.tv

Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform. Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While you might think of State Farm as a large company, Orono agent Kylie Bean, is making sure her connection to her local community is known. And what better way to do that than throw a free Christmas party?. With hot coffee and cocoa, desserts, and...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Hazel the bunny

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Hazel, a 5-month old rabbit. For more information, click here.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?. Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location. Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family. Not only that, but OBC was...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Thomas Hill Standpipe opening for winter session Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week. The standpipe opens Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. for the winter session. The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate car on fire in river in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to a report of a "traffic accident" on State Street near Cascade Park and just south of Waterworks Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday. "It was reported a vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Monday afternoon.
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?

This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bar Harbor Book Shop to close after 20 years in business

BAR HARBORD, Maine (WABI) - Steve Powell and Barbara Baron Gifford say they’re retiring on a high note. After two decades of selling rare and used books, owners of the Bar Harbor Book Shop are closing down the brick-and-mortar portion of the business, and heading into semi-retirement. “I just...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses. Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes. Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday. She said this week...
BAR HARBOR, ME

