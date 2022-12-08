Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform. Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.
wabi.tv
Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While you might think of State Farm as a large company, Orono agent Kylie Bean, is making sure her connection to her local community is known. And what better way to do that than throw a free Christmas party?. With hot coffee and cocoa, desserts, and...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Hazel the bunny
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Hazel, a 5-month old rabbit. For more information, click here.
For those choosing sobriety, this Bangor woman has a simple reminder for the holidays
BANGOR, Maine — With seasonal cocktails becoming the norm during your average holiday party, for some, staying sober can be tough during this time of the year. For this holiday season, Virginia Sand of Bangor wanted to give back to her community and to those struggling with sobriety. "It...
wabi.tv
Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?. Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location. Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family. Not only that, but OBC was...
wabi.tv
Hannaford Supermarkets celebrates 20 years of having dieticians helping their customers
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Maine have been getting groceries at Hannaford Supermarkets for over a century. For the last 20 years, the grocery chain has also been offering free nutrition education by hiring registered dietitians who work right in the store. Registered Dietitian Mary Lavanway has been helping...
wabi.tv
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
wabi.tv
Loon counters find more chicks, fewer adults in Maine
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor. Cold overnight and into Tuesday. Light snow expected Tuesday evening & into Wednesday. Blowing snow will be an issue.
wabi.tv
Thomas Hill Standpipe opening for winter session Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week. The standpipe opens Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. for the winter session. The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
wabi.tv
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
‘Let It Flow': Maine Police Dog Makes Funny Mistake When It Spots a Christmas Tree
Do you hold hands and sing around it like in Whoville? Do you place presents under it like Santa? Or do you pee on it like Kari the K9?. Bangor Maine Police Department K9 Pees on Christmas Tree. To share a funny story and put a smile on our faces,...
wabi.tv
Local Maine authors greet readers in Bangor Area Maine Authors’ Winter Book Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Church in downtown Bangor hosted a meet and greet with 24 different authors Saturday. It was a packed house as authors across several different genres greeted their readers Saturday afternoon. But the one thing that all of these authors have in common is that...
Police investigate car on fire in river in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to a report of a "traffic accident" on State Street near Cascade Park and just south of Waterworks Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday. "It was reported a vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Monday afternoon.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
wabi.tv
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
Kittens Galore: All The Kittens Are The SPCA’s Pets of the Week!
This week, we don't have just one SPCA Pet of the Week...we have them all! All of the kittens!. According to Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician with the SPCA of Hancock County, if you want a kitten to cuddle this holiday season, they can hook you up!. "Kitten season is...
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor Book Shop to close after 20 years in business
BAR HARBORD, Maine (WABI) - Steve Powell and Barbara Baron Gifford say they’re retiring on a high note. After two decades of selling rare and used books, owners of the Bar Harbor Book Shop are closing down the brick-and-mortar portion of the business, and heading into semi-retirement. “I just...
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses. Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes. Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday. She said this week...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
Comments / 0