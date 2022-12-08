ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 men sentenced to life in prison for ambushing Philadelphia high school student

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Philadelphia high school student.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, the conviction and sentencing of 22-year-old Saedair Lindsey and 30-year-old Tyrek McWilliams.

The two men were found guilty of ambushing 17-year-old Tahj Williams in April 2020 in Southwest Philadelphia.

The men were convicted on first-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Although a motive is unclear, investigators determined the deadly shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Comments / 57

AUNT CHERRY'S SON
4d ago

wow. it would've been better to be a force for good. . How do you mistake a kid for the criminal element. Unless it was witness intimidation. real life is not the movies and it's not a PlayStation game.

Reply
17
Change2020
4d ago

so the victim pays with his life because of some stupid mistake identity and we get to take care of those murderers for that rest of their miserable life ... SMDH

Reply
12
dmvg
4d ago

Maybe the Krasner impeachment movenent is forcing him to finally enforce the laws and keep these murders in prison.

Reply(16)
18
 

