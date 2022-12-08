Read full article on original website
Jeffrey GlynJones
4d ago
What is it with McClean and Boise City police? Seems to me there has been more conflict with the current mayor and law enforcement than any other mayor in recent memory. Every time we turn around there are more negative headlines about the mayor and her agenda.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
Former Office of Police Accountability director files a lawsuit alleging city interfered with former BPD chief investigation
BOISE, Idaho — The former Office of Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara, filed a lawsuit Dec. 12 alleging the city interfered with the investigation into former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee and then retaliated against Jara for recommending Lee be placed on leave. The lawsuit, filed by Jara's attorney...
Boise's Office of Police Accountability director fired, Jara's attorney cites forthcoming lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho — Boise's Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director Jesus Jara was fired Friday after a 5-1 vote by the Boise City Council to remove him from office, effective immediately. In a press release by Boise Mayor McLean's office sent after the removal of Jara, McLean states that...
Boise Mayor Lacks Significant Credibility To Investigate Police
The relationship between Mayor McLean and Boise Police is becoming a dangerous quagmire. The mayor and city council have approved funding a lawyer from the east coast to investigate one retired police captain for alleged racist comments. The mayor would rather pay $500,000 to a lawyer who was part of the Iran Contra prosecution team than use the resources of the Ada County Prosecutor, The Idaho Attorney General, or an affordable local independent counsel.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found
FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
Post Register
West Ada, Boise, Nampa and Middleton among today's school closures
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — There are several school closures today. - Additionally all athletic practices districtwide and all district performances have been canceled due to inclement weather. All junior high girls' basketball games in grades 7/8 and grade 9 have been canceled. Nampa School District. Vallivue. Sacred Heart Catholic...
Boise City Council and state lawmakers show interest in regulating late rent fees
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez proposed a city ordinance to cap late rent fees at $50 or 5% of the monthly rental rate. Landlords can choose to charge the greater dollar figure. The Boise City Council discussed the proposed ordinance in Tuesday's work ahead meeting....
Vallow-Daybell trial rescheduled for April in Ada County
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow will stand trial April 3, 2023, in Ada County. Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce made the decision during a hearing held Thursday at the Fremont County Courthouse. The two defendants are charged in the murders of Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7. Daybell also faces murder charges in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. ...
Viewpoint: Republican priorities for 2023 Idaho legislative session
IDAHO, USA — The first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature starts Monday January 9 with Governor Brad Little's State of the State Address. As a last order of business in 2022, lawmakers came to the Capitol Building in Boise recently for orientation. First, former Speaker of the House, Republican Scott Bedke of Oakley, was elected lieutenant governor in November. That means he will serve as president of the senate. Senator Chuck Winder of Meridian retains his role as senate president pro tem by a unanimous vote. Representative Mike Moyle of Star was elected as the new speaker of the house after serving as house majority leader.
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
Corpus Christi House looks for support during increased demand
BOISE, Idaho — As temperatures continue to fall and snow blankets the ground, homeless shelters have been working overtime to keep people off the streets. Corpus Christi House is a volunteer-based daytime shelter in Boise. They served about 160 guests when they opened Monday morning. "We try to restore...
Bus crash injuries 23 passengers, one in life-threatening condition
A bus carrying 33 people rolled Monday morning near the Utah/Idaho border.
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
Former Rep. Hy Kloc dies at 75
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Idaho state Rep. Hy Kloc, D-Boise, has died of a heart attack at the age of 75. Kloc, a Holocaust survivor and outspoken advocate of education, human rights, and animals, served three terms in the Idaho House, and also was an elected member of the Greater Boise Auditorium Board and served as board president of the Idaho Humane Society.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
Unique 'Potato Hotel' Near Boise Is So Quintessentially 'Idaho'
Is there anything more "Idaho" than a giant potato?
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
Post Register
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
University of Idaho settles Christian students' free speech lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit from members of a Christian law students’ organization who claimed their freedom of speech was violated when the school’s civil rights investigation office issued no-contact orders against them. The settlement, filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court this week, resolves a case brought by three students belonging to the Christian Legal Society and the law school professor who serves as the group’s faculty advisor. The group sued the university in April,...
Post Register
Inclement weather policies for local school districts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are a parent or student, it may be worth checking your school district's weather policy as winter progresses. West Ada says the decision to close schools is a process that is not taken lightly by the district. As storms approach, district staff monitor weather forecasts in preparation to check road conditions during the night and into the early morning before the start of school.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 3