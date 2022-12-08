Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Hope Packs let every inmate receive mail during the holiday season at ACRJ
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers at Christ Community Church in Charlottesville packed more than 500 Hope Packs Monday, December 12, for people who work or are being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. These packs are filled with things like treats, books, crossword puzzles, and quotes from other inmates. “That...
NBC 29 News
Cake Bloom offering themed tea service to the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cake and Champagne bar in Charlottesville offered a Nutcracker-themed tea service Sunday, December 11. Cake Bloom served up towers filled with different goodies, including scones and sandwiches, along with your choice of loose-leaf tea. “We are planning to continue a monthly service in the new...
NBC 29 News
Music Resource Center holds Community Day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 10, the Music Resource Center held its very first community day event. The Music Resource Center allows 6th-12th graders to attend Monday-Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. If offers studios, practice spaces, music lessons, digital music production lessons, dance lessons, and more.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. Public Safety Departments team up with Santa Claus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Public Safety Departments are partnering with Santa Claus to spread some holiday cheer. On Monday, the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia got a big surprise. Albemarle County Police Department teamed up with The Grinch, Santa, and his elves...
NBC 29 News
Wool Factory holds annual Holiday Market
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Wool Factory held its second annual Holiday Market Sunday, December 11. Eight Charlottesville-area vendors were on-hand with gifts and personal items, as well as food and drinks. “People are looking for a nice, cozy affair to do on your holiday shopping, and this kind...
NBC 29 News
Annual Broadway Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade
BROADWAY, Va. (WVIR) - The countdown until Christmas is on. On Sunday, the annual Broadway Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade took place to get people into the holiday spirit. The parade featured many of the fire department’s vehicles, along with other unique rides. There are a few more celebrations...
NBC 29 News
HCPS offering free meals over holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time for winter breaks in schools across the Valley, but for some students being away from school that long isnt always a good thing. Many students rely on school lunches to provide them with the nutrition they need. After a few years off, Harrisonburg...
NBC 29 News
HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make a limited number of non-perishable food boxes available via curbside pickup, according to a press release sent out by the HCPS. This will take place on Wednesday, Dec.14 from...
NBC 29 News
‘Touchdowns for Turkeys’ brings in 500 turkeys for BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food bank received a big donation Monday, December 12, part of which is thanks to the efforts of the University of Viriginia football team. Every touchdown the Cavaliers scored this year translated to 10 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food...
NBC 29 News
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. Campbell, who was a former Virginia State Trooper, represented Rockbridge County, Bath County, portions of Amherst and...
NBC 29 News
Animal shelter in urgent mode with 241 pets for fostering and adoptions
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is over capacity. If you’re looking to adopt --the animal shelter needs your help to get these pets out to their next home. 41 dogs and two hundred cats are in-house with some that have been looking to get...
NBC 29 News
Beyond the Shop is working to break the mental health stigma surrounding the Black community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to John Hopkins Medicine, African American women are more likely to experience depression and less likely to seek help. Beyond the Shop wants Black women to feel safer, heard, and comfortable enough to open up, so it’s bringing mental health support services to a local Black hair salon.
NBC 29 News
Wartime Fitness helping at-risk youth and others with boxing exercises
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville gym wants to help at-risk youth through boxing and workouts. Wartime Fitness CEO George Rivera says he made a promise to his dying sister, Daniela, to get back into coaching and helping kids. “I kind of stopped coaching just focus on the family,” Rivera...
NBC 29 News
Boar’s Head Resort hosting Second Annual PATA Wheelchair Open
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the second annual Piedmont Area Tennis Association Wheelchair Open this weekend. On Friday, December 9, David Wagner, a professional wheelchair tennis player, held a wheelchair tennis clinic to teach participants new skills. He says that with this sport, you are...
NBC 29 News
UVA students partner with the Office for Sustainability to reduce waste
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students with the Zero Waste Ambassador program are sorting through compost bins every day to help keep the environment clean. Kendall Colenbaugh is a third-year student employee for the UVA Office for Sustainability and works under the Waste Minimization Team. “The Zero Waste Ambassadors is...
NBC 29 News
AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shopping is in full force, but AARP wants you to keep an eye out for gift card scams. A 2022 AARP survey found one-in-four people have received or gave a gift card with no funds on it. “Check the front and the back of the...
NBC 29 News
Luxury menswear apparel opens in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Division Roads is a new online luxury apparel and footwear retailer that has opened up a flagship store in Scottsville. One of the store’s focuses is selling brands that produce quality goods, and the founder of Division Roads says he wants to provide an experience for shoppers in the Central Virginia area.
NBC 29 News
Greene County Technical Education Center HVAC program receives national recognition
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 9, the Greene County Technical Education Center’s H-VAC program celebrated a new recognition. The program earned national accreditation by the ESCO Institute H-VAC Excellence Standards Organization. “Kids that are here started the program, and so to see it all the way...
NBC 29 News
C3 offers recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is offering recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan. C3 sent a letter to Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade. It was co-signed by more than 300 people. The organization hopes this letter will increase community engagement throughout the Climate...
NBC 29 News
Experts say COVID-19 isn’t the only reason to bring back the mask
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC is recommending people mask back up. UVA Health says its number of COVID-19 hospitalization is relatively low and stable. However, it’s the combination of that virus, the flu, and RSV that is putting a strain on hospitals across the commonwealth. Doctors say they’re...
