Buckhead
4d ago

Andre Dickens and the APD and the rest of the city of Atlanta departments are directly responsible for the crime on Bennett street which happens every single week this is nothing but a Haven for thugs drug dealers gang members they allow these bars to stay open overnight they all need to be shut down

WSB Radio

Atlanta police announce arrest in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman

Atlanta leaders and police Monday night announced an arrest in the death of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens said his city’s police investigators with help from DeKalb County, found and arrested 23-year-old Antonio Brown - the named suspect in the murder of Bowles. On Sunday, investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead stabbing suspect arrested, 3rd arrest made for 17th St. bridge shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on two deadly incidents Monday night. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference, one day after family...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Third arrest made in connection to 17th Street Bridge shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday that there has been a third arrest made in connection to the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting. The mayor said a 16-year-old from Clayton County was taken into custody. Police already had two other juveniles in custody, a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut

Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot. According to police, the victim was shot while inside her...
