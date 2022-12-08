Read full article on original website
Buckhead
4d ago
Andre Dickens and the APD and the rest of the city of Atlanta departments are directly responsible for the crime on Bennett street which happens every single week this is nothing but a Haven for thugs drug dealers gang members they allow these bars to stay open overnight they all need to be shut down
4
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. He was expected in court for a first appearance on Tuesday, but 11Alive was told that he waived that.
WSB Radio
atlantanewsfirst.com
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
atlantanewsfirst.com
atlantanewsfirst.com
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
atlantanewsfirst.com
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
Gwinnett County corrections officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
atlantanewsfirst.com
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot. According to police, the victim was shot while inside her...
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
