Michigan State

Child bodybuilder ‘mini Bruce Lee’ who can send his mother flying with a kung fu kick and does two finger press ups

By Tariq Tahir
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

RYUSEI Imai is a massive fan Bruce Lee and now has a ripped body to match the martial arts legend.

The 12-year-old is already so strong he can knock over his mum with a kung-fu kick and his gruelling training includes two finger press ups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPNMQ_0jcOM0Ot00
Ryusei Imai has built up a ripped body with a punishing training routine Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JrdO_0jcOM0Ot00
The 12-year-old has become known as 'mini Bruce Lee' Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3hEx_0jcOM0Ot00
Video shows him knocking over his mum with a kung-fu kick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEFjR_0jcOM0Ot00
Ryusei doing press-ups just using his fingers

The Japanese youngster has been watching Bruce Lee’s films since he was one and has set about emulating his hero.

“I want to be as cool as Bruce Lee. I want to move as fast as him,” he said

Ryusei trains every day with stretches and floor exercises as well a muscle training and runs outside.

One video shows him knocking over his mum who's sitting on a chair while in another he can be seen doing press-ups balanced on his fingers.

Known as 'mini Bruce Lee', he has already amassed nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and has appeared on TV in his home country.

Ryusei says he also draws attention at school because of his muscular frame.

“In PE class, whenever I change my clothes, my friends say ‘your muscles are great’,” he said.

His parents often played Lee’s films for their son noticed him perfectly copying scenes.

“I've watched his movies since I was one year old and tried to be like him," he said.

"I made a lot of mistakes at the start, like I couldn't get the exact timing.

“Sometimes I was too fast, sometimes too slow, but I'm getting better and better. Now I can imitate his moves along with the movies.”

Dad Ryuji said the pair bonded over their devotion to Bruce Lee, who died aged 32 in the summer of 1973 in Hong Kong.

“I love Bruce Lee and so does Ryusei,” his father told Barcroft TV.

“I want him to devote himself to what he loves with an honest heart. And never give up. As long as he remembers that and enjoys himself.”

Ryusei appears to be following in the footsteps of the world’s strongest girl, who once punched down a tree.

Evnika Saavakass soared to boxing fame five years ago when she was filmed throwing 100 punches in just a minute at just eight-years-old.

Her talents were immediately spotted at age four by her father Rustram Saadvaskass, who is a professional boxing coach.

Meanwhile a boy who was once dubbed the world's strongest kid looks unrecognisable 13 years later.

Liam Hoekstra, from Michigan, gained the name the “mini hulk” at age three when his insane muscles sparked a media and medical frenzy.

Back in 2014 he starred in a documentary called The World’s Strongest Toddler where doctors called him a “medical mystery”.

