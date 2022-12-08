When visiting the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, guests are greeted by Halligan, the department’s most popular member. He has become the face of the department in many ways, and when he is not lounging around the station, he is visiting Lewis County schoolchildren during Fire Prevention Week every October or greeting people as they walk down the sidewalk in front of the station, located in downtown Weston.

WESTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO