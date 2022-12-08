Read full article on original website
WVNews
Musical 'Cross that River' coming to Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The national tour of the musical "Cross That River" is scheduled to stop Feb. 16 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. The play tells the story of Blue, a runaway slave who escapes to Texas to become one of America’s first Black cowboys.
WVNews
Beverly June Kelley
WESTON — Beverly June Kelley, 93, of Horner, WV went home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022 at her son’s home. She was born in Ft. Wayne, IN on November 12, 1929: daughter of the late John Driskell and Eva (Harrell) Driskell. On July 11, 1956, she married Ai Kelley, Sr, who preceded her in death on June 9th, 1997.
WVNews
Mother and daughter share a love of cooking
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Julie Speece comes from a long line of good cooks. She credits the time spent in the kitchen with both of her grandmothers and her mother for instilling her skill in the kitchen.
WVNews
Frank William Corathers
WESTON — Frank William Corathers, 71, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Weston. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on September 8, 1951, son of the late Frank Warren Corathers of Weston and Mary Frances (Brown) Yeager of Zelianople, PA, who survives. Forever cherishing the...
WVNews
Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown, West Virginia, giving 200 Christmas meals to families in need
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Chestnut Ridge Church is giving away 200 Christmas dinner kits to families in need this holiday season. Over the past few weeks, anyone in need has been invited to reserve a meal kit for their family by completing an online form. Every meal has been reserved.
WVNews
13 bridges on Interstate 79 between Lost Creek & Morgantown, West Virginia, set for renovations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A construction project to renovate 13 different bridges along a 40-mile stretch on Interstate 79 between Lost Creek and Morgantown was among 21 contracts recently awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. The contracts were awarded from a Nov. 15 bid letting.
WVNews
Students leave lasting legacy on wrestling room walls
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood High and Middle School wrestling teams were recently given the use of a new facility, the old Ravenswood Middle School cafeteria. To go with the new space, three high school art students were offered the privilege to add to the ambiance by...
WVNews
Hunting Heroes celebrated its 10th successful event
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — President Abraham Lincoln, in his second inaugural address, said it was the duty of this nation to “care for him who has borne the battle.”. These words are part of the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs and also summarize the goal of the Jackson County Hunting Heroes.
WVNews
Applications being sought to fill judicial vacancy
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The governor’s office has announced the acceptance of applications to replace Judge Alan D. Moats, who announced his retirement after serving Taylor County for over 45 years. For numerous years, Moats has sat on the bench, presiding over cases in both Taylor and...
WVNews
ISP PRODIGI receives West Virginia LEAD grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Internet service provider PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two Line Extension Advancement and Development grants to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network in Preston County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The grants are...
WVNews
Seventh year for Halligan's Drive to Make a Difference
When visiting the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, guests are greeted by Halligan, the department’s most popular member. He has become the face of the department in many ways, and when he is not lounging around the station, he is visiting Lewis County schoolchildren during Fire Prevention Week every October or greeting people as they walk down the sidewalk in front of the station, located in downtown Weston.
WVNews
South Harrison's Corey Boulden, Hope Woods are first winter Athletes of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison’s Corey Boulden and Hope Woods picked up where they left off last basketball season. Boulden nailed eight 3-pointers and finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks started their bid to repeat as regional champions with a 72-23 demolition of Calhoun County.
WVNews
Graduates and families join for WVU Parkersburg’s annual fall commencement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia University at Parkersburg held its annual fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m., in its College Activities Center. Christie Willis, WVU Parkersburg alumna and Wood County Schools superintendent, served as the keynote speaker. Willis reminded the Fall 2022 class...
WVNews
Woman, boyfriend arrested after toddlers injured, later die
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her boyfriend have been charged after two toddlers were hospitalized and later died, officials said. Ciera Nicole Gillespie, 25, and Thomas Wesley Cunningham, 27, were arrested Friday, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. Gillespie was charged with child neglect resulting in death and child neglect resulting in injury. Cunningham was charged with child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in injury.
WVNews
$50K memorial gift aids West Virginia University's William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University faculty member’s $50,000 gift to support the new William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences celebrates the life and legacy of its namesake. Dr. Larry Rhodes and his wife, Terry, made their gift in memory of Neal, a pioneering...
WVNews
Pay increases coming to full-time Bridgeport (West Virginia) employees
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — They might not arrive to help with holiday shopping, but pay increases for dozens of Bridgeport employees will surely help pay off holiday expenses. During the final City Council meeting of 2022, council members unanimously approved a 4% cost of living increase for full-time...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan women fall in overtime to Notre Dame
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The West Virginia Wesleyan (1-6, 0-6) women's basketball team lost a tough 75-65 overtime decision to MEC foe Notre Dame of Ohio (2-7, 2-4) on Saturday afternoon in the Murphy Gymnasium. Emma Witt led the Bobcats with 20 points and brought down seven rebounds. M'laya...
WVNews
Knight grapplers compete in Greg's Market Invitational
GLEN DALE — The Preston Knights’ wrestling squad traveled to John Marshall High School for an early-season litmus test in the Greg’s Market Invitational. Preston competed in five dual matches and went 2-3 on the day, bringing its overall duals record to 11-4.
WVNews
County Commission Clarification
In a recent meeting of the Jackson County Commission, the chief topic was infrastructure needs along Route 20. Representatives from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council and the Jackson County Development Authority (EDA) updated the commission on the water and sewer improvements needed for the existing and incoming businesses along that route.
WVNews
Devils open season with Thursday night win
ELIZABETH, W. Va. (WV News) – Returning Class A first team all-state pick Matthew Carte was in All-State form Thursday night. In the season opener for the Runnin’ Red Devils, Carte poured in 32 points as Ravenswood handed the Wirt County Tigers a 64-40 setback.
