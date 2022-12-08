Read full article on original website
Gabriel White
4d ago
it won't do anything. speeders obviously don't care about speed limit. dropping it 5mph is useless. I17 is 55 through phoenix, most people are doing 70-80. without enforcement, it won't help.
3
David Hudson
4d ago
people do not follow the laws in Arizona. there is no enforcement, it is correct that it won't do any good if there is no enforcement
3
AZFamily
Gilbert Town Council set to vote on industrial park rezoning
The holiday season is a great way to score a deal so On Your Side looks at the best ways to save. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend. Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa...
AZFamily
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
AZFamily
Phoenix businesses weigh in after city receives $1 million grant to expand light rail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a quest driving through a sea of orange for drivers commuting from south Phoenix to downtown. “Google maps and Apple maps are sending them to a different route,” David Gill with La Rosca Taco Truck said customers are having trouble finding their business.
Driver killed in crash near Cave Creek Road and Pinnacle Peak Road
PHOENIX — A crash on Sunday afternoon left one person dead in the area of Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads. Officials with the Phoenix Police Department said the person died when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. The person's name has not been released.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Customers left with many questions after Mesa storage facility goes up in flames
Firefighters worked to put out the fire at a Public Storage near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive, and first responders were at the scene into the next day. Now, those who stored their possessions, some all of them, are left with questions.
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
AZFamily
Gas prices in Phoenix area fall 25.3 cents a gallon over last week, looking hopeful for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 & Stacker) - Gas prices in Phoenix have fallen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the state average at $3.78 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy. The national average price of diesel has fallen $14.9 cents in the last week and is...
AZFamily
Phoenix single mother gets new home from Habitat Humanity, First Things First Foundation
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Argument between two employees sparked shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. A man is accused of shooting...
ABC 15 News
Delivery vehicles involved in separate Valley rollover crashes Monday morning
PHOENIX — Two delivery vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in rollover crashes in Phoenix early Monday morning. The first occurred near 24th Street and Buckeye Road around 5 a.m. Phoenix police say a sedan crashed into a FedEx truck, causing it to roll on its side in the...
AZFamily
Roads closed in west Mesa as firefighters contain large flames off State Route 87
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say they got the call around 7 a.m. that a fire had started on the roof of a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. More than 20 units and more than 80 fire officials from Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and AMR Fire Departments showed up at the scene and are still working to put out the blaze.
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
AZFamily
See how VerizonFrontline is helping first responders in Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ (VerizonFrontline) -- Verizon Business recently demonstrated its cutting-edge technology designed to help first responders here in Phoenix and throughout the country.
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
AZFamily
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
12news.com
New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
