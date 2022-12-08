ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merryville, LA

Girl Gone
4d ago

WOW. Isn't that against a Constitutional Right?!?! Dogs reflect how they are treated & raised. I have a blue pit & I would fight this ALL THE WAY!!!!

KPLC TV

BPSO searching for man due to welfare concern

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an adult male due to a welfare concern. Daniel Stewart was last believed to be in the Merryville area when the welfare concern was issued, BPSO said. Anyone with information regarding Stewarts whereabouts can text “TIP”...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing

Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron ferry closed until Dec. 20

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is expected to be closed until Dec. 20, officials said. Both vessels the Department of Transportation uses to transport vehicles across the Calcasieu Ship Channel are out of service. The M/V Acadia will be drydocked for a few months to undergo repairs,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Missing Vidor girl found, man charged in relation to her disappearance

A missing Vidor girl has been found safe and police say a man has been charged in relation to her disappearance. According to Vidor Police, 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart, who has been missing since November 21st, was found on Thursday in the home of 44-year-old John Allen in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Nederland.
VIDOR, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake reigns in Christmas with parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over southwest Louisiana. Communities have their own special way to celebrate Christmas and in Westlake, it’s with their Christmas parade. Folks had the chance to line the street as they were entertained by floats,...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

