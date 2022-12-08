Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Dog lovers crowd into Merryville council meeting on pit bull ban; police chief says resignation unrelated
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The town hall in Merryville was filled with people there to see if a pit bull ban on the books is going to be enforced. Mostly dog lovers attended the town council meeting, which was standing room only. First and foremost, people wanted to let elected...
KPLC TV
Sulphur neighborhood recognized at city council for Christmas lights display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a sight to see on Pecan Street in Sulphur. At Monday’s city council meeting, the residents were recognized for ten years of their Christmas light tradition. “We came up with this idea to line the sidewalks and at lease have some decorations...
KPLC TV
2021 third-party hack leads Sheriff’s Office to process tax payments in-house
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If Calcasieu residents who paid their taxes by check last year did not change their banking account number, they may still be susceptible to fraud, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said. The accounts became susceptible to fraud after the breach of a database maintained...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for man due to welfare concern
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an adult male due to a welfare concern. Daniel Stewart was last believed to be in the Merryville area when the welfare concern was issued, BPSO said. Anyone with information regarding Stewarts whereabouts can text “TIP”...
ktalnews.com
The Grinch “arrested” by Sheriff Mitchell during Many, La. Christmas parade
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A comical social media post about the Grinch’s faux arrest in Sabine Parish has gathered more than 300 shares on Facebook and caused more than a few chuckles on Sunday. According to the post, the Grinch was “caught and arrested” by Sabine Parish Sheriff...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old arrested for threatening to bomb teacher’s house
Starks, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old Starks High School student was arrested Monday after making a threat during class to bomb a teacher’s house, authorities said. The 14-year-old had not taken any actions to carry out the threat, officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The student...
kjas.com
Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing
Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Lake Charles celebrating grand opening with fireworks display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This evening, Horseshoe Lake Charles will be displaying fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge over the lake as part of its opening day celebration. The U.S. Coast Guard will establish a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of the barge from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Cameron ferry closed until Dec. 20
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is expected to be closed until Dec. 20, officials said. Both vessels the Department of Transportation uses to transport vehicles across the Calcasieu Ship Channel are out of service. The M/V Acadia will be drydocked for a few months to undergo repairs,...
KPLC TV
Sulphur, Lake Charles leaders compete in Battle of the Bells for Salvation Army
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City leaders in SWLA were in friendly competition today - but who will take home bragging rights in the annual Battle of the Bells?. The holiday season is not only about receiving, but also giving. That’s what many shoppers did today at their local stores as Salvation Army buckets stood in front of them.
kjas.com
Missing Vidor girl found, man charged in relation to her disappearance
A missing Vidor girl has been found safe and police say a man has been charged in relation to her disappearance. According to Vidor Police, 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart, who has been missing since November 21st, was found on Thursday in the home of 44-year-old John Allen in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Nederland.
KPLC TV
Care Help of Sulphur flips the script on Christmas gift giving
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shopping for your parents can be a challenge no matter how old you are, but Care Help in Sulphur wanted to help make the whole family feel special by treating kids to a shopping spree to shop for their parents. For some it can be a...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
kjas.com
Two people injured when patrol car collides with another vehicle at US 190-96
Two people were injured when a patrol car from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a pick-up truck collided on Sunday night at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police, firemen and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 10:00, when it...
KPLC TV
Westlake reigns in Christmas with parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over southwest Louisiana. Communities have their own special way to celebrate Christmas and in Westlake, it’s with their Christmas parade. Folks had the chance to line the street as they were entertained by floats,...
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
