MT. CARMEL, PA – Nine members of the Mt. Carmel High School football team have been charged with hazing, resulting from multiple incidents where juveniles were burned with sparklers at the home of the team's captain. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players. According to the charges, Mount Carmel High School football team members were accused of hazing in 2020 following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office. "In two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witowski's house to watch game

MOUNT CARMEL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO