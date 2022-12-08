ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

Shore News Network

Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident

MT. CARMEL, PA – Nine members of the Mt. Carmel High School football team have been charged with hazing, resulting from multiple incidents where juveniles were burned with sparklers at the home of the team’s captain. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players. According to the charges, Mount Carmel High School football team members were accused of hazing in 2020 following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office. “In two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witowski’s house to watch game The post Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Code Blue advisory set for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue has been placed for two days in the City of Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city will have a code blue beginning Monday evening, December 12 through the morning of Tuesday, December 13 due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Parents concerned about vehicles passing school buses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District say they want something done about a problem they describe as a tragedy waiting to happen. They say people are driving their vehicles past school buses that are picking up or dropping off students on a busy street in the city. Coal street […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WGAL

Winter storm takes aim at Pa.

A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. "This is what we're expecting as it moves our way, a wintry mix, a sloppy mess of snow, sleet and freezing rain, and eventually plain old rain," WGAL Meteorologist T.J. Springer said. The storm system will arrive in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Penn State Health and Highmark: bringing world-class, accessible care close to home | Opinion

Five years ago, Penn State Health and Highmark Health announced a partnership that would invest $1 billion in the health and well-being of central Pennsylvanians. This collaboration included a shared promise: to create a world-class network of health care across the south-central PA region—one that provides greater choice, convenience and affordability.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Winter weather preparations underway

PITTSTON, Pa. — PennDOT is already preparing for Sunday's winter weather. Crews will be out Saturday night pre-treating interstates in advance of the winter weather forecast. When the storm hits, PennDOT promises trucks will be out around the clock. The department cautions drivers with freezing temperatures, roads that look...
PITTSTON, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond

Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
LONG POND, PA
