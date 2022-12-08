Read full article on original website
Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident
MT. CARMEL, PA – Nine members of the Mt. Carmel High School football team have been charged with hazing, resulting from multiple incidents where juveniles were burned with sparklers at the home of the team’s captain. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players. According to the charges, Mount Carmel High School football team members were accused of hazing in 2020 following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office. “In two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witowski’s house to watch game The post Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Infection, patient falls cited as concerns in central PA hospitals. See safety grades
Here’s how central Pennsylvania hospitals performed in the latest safety ratings from watchdog group Leapfrog.
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
Code Blue advisory set for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue has been placed for two days in the City of Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city will have a code blue beginning Monday evening, December 12 through the morning of Tuesday, December 13 due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is […]
Parents concerned about vehicles passing school buses
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District say they want something done about a problem they describe as a tragedy waiting to happen. They say people are driving their vehicles past school buses that are picking up or dropping off students on a busy street in the city. Coal street […]
Keystone College students, Waymart inmates learning together
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, students from Keystone College sat alongside inmates at SCI Waymart in Wayne County as part of an international program called the Inside Out Prison Exchange. Stacey Wyland Berlinski is an associate professor at Keystone and leads the program. Berlinski says it's designed to...
Family of Wilkes-Barre man who disappeared six years ago speak out
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Wilkes-Barre man who disappeared six years ago says they will never give up looking for him. In fact, it was six years ago on December 9, 2012, that Yiear West went missing. On December 9, 2022, Andy Mehalshick spoke with his mother and aunt who believe […]
Pennsylvania Doctor Convicted For Prescribing Drugs Such As Fentanyl, Resulting In Death
SCRANTON, PA – Dr. Martin Evers, 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5, 2022, for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, according to the Department of Justice. Evers
Winter storm takes aim at Pa.
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. "This is what we're expecting as it moves our way, a wintry mix, a sloppy mess of snow, sleet and freezing rain, and eventually plain old rain," WGAL Meteorologist T.J. Springer said. The storm system will arrive in the...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
Penn State Health and Highmark: bringing world-class, accessible care close to home | Opinion
Five years ago, Penn State Health and Highmark Health announced a partnership that would invest $1 billion in the health and well-being of central Pennsylvanians. This collaboration included a shared promise: to create a world-class network of health care across the south-central PA region—one that provides greater choice, convenience and affordability.
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
DIMOCK, Pa. — One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection...
Winter weather preparations underway
PITTSTON, Pa. — PennDOT is already preparing for Sunday's winter weather. Crews will be out Saturday night pre-treating interstates in advance of the winter weather forecast. When the storm hits, PennDOT promises trucks will be out around the clock. The department cautions drivers with freezing temperatures, roads that look...
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
D & T's Christmas wonderland — Check it Out with Chelsea
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In this week's Check It Out with Chelsea, we visit an apartment in Wilkes-Barre that has transformed into a winter wonderland.
Around Town: Oyster is a true pearl in downtown Wilkes-Barre
When was the last time you visited Oyster Seafood & Steakhouse inside Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center in Downtown Wilkes-B
Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond
Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
