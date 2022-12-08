The residents of Libby deserve better than this! It is NOT okay for City Government officials to ignore who they represent and who pays them with their TAX money. This situation is unbelievable and the people should have known their city police department was being severely diminished over ten days ago when they say this occurred. Kudos to the former Councilman for getting this information out to the Public. I say it’s high time to look at the City Officials who allowed this travesty of trust to occur and get rid of THEM too.
Comments / 5