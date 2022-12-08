Maxine Foote, 92, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on March 16, 1930, to Benjamin Helton and Ollie Book Helton at Freeland, Washington. She was the youngest of four children and was raised and educated on Whidbey Island, Washington. She met Cecil Foote at an S.O. dance in Coupeville in 1944 and they later married in 1946. They lived for a short time in Idaho and later settled in the Libby and Troy, Montana, area where they raised their family. Maxine enjoyed quilting, knitting and caring for her family of five children. Many people enjoyed receiving her knitted dishcloths and hand-pieced quilts. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil Foote in 2018, and son Clyde Foote in 2011. She is survived by her son Butch Foote (Julie) of Libby, Ron Foote (Jeree) of Lander, Wyoming, Ken Foote (Barbara) of Chehalis, Washington, and Marcia Foote, of Bigfork, Montana, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Betty Cunningham, of St. Maries, Idaho. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for March 25, 2023, at the Troy Community Baptist Church.

TROY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO