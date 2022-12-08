ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man charged with killing pregnant woman told police he 'snapped'

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DY8U1_0jcOLkgj00

A man accused of murder told police his struggles with his mental and emotional health, along with drug abuse, led him to "snap" and shoot a pregnant woman.

Emmett C. Williams, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 6 shooting death of Shayla Curtis.

KCPD officers found Curtis dead in the living room of a house around 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, according to a court document.

A witness told police Williams came to the witness's house to hang out in his bedroom.

Curtis went downstairs to the living room, and Williams told his friend he was leaving, per a court document.

The man said he heard a gunshot, went downstairs and found Curtis dead.

The court document states Williams called KCPD early the next day and told them he shot someone earlier in the night, wanting to turn himself in.

Williams told police Curtis called him a profane, unflattering name, that had not bothered him before in their four years of knowing one another, according to court documents.

But recently, Williams says suffering the loss of several family members has led to trouble with his emotions.

He said his emotional and mental health issues along with abusing illegal drugs led him to snap.

Williams went downstairs, made a quick decision when he walked near Curtis, pulled his gun and shot her, according to the court document.

He then left the house, walked to a wooded area and fell down a ravine.

Williams told police he lost his gun, backpack and cell phone.

The court document notes an autopsy revealed Curtis was pregnant.

A specially trained dog found the gun and other items.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting mother while her children were home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman while she was inside a KC townhouse with her children. In September, a jury convicted 34-year-old Dmarius M. Bozeman of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest

The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Independence Police searching for known suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an adult male dead Sunday morning in the 4600 block of S. Brentwood Avenue. Police said they received a call for a shooting at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and were told that someone had been shot inside an apartment at that location. When they arrived, officers found an adult male inside the residence who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
921news.com

Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart

Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
Salina Post

Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy