Carrie Ann Inaba Stuns in Silver Gown in Clip from Gala

By Nicole Wert
 4 days ago
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Carrie Ann Inaba shimmered and sparkled like a true star last night.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 58, stepped out last night to host "The End Of Mental Illness" event for the Change Your Brain Foundation founded by renowned psychiatrist Daniel G. Amen.

Inaba took to Instagram to show off the gorgeous dress with a video clip backed to Beyoncé's "Freedom" featuring Kendrick Lamar, which the judge says is the most "appropriate" song given the events that took place at last night's gala.

The star looked stunning as she sparkled on the red carpet wearing a floor-length silver shimmering gown. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline with puff sleeves that swooped down around her back. She accessorized with gorgeous diamond dangling earrings and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

She started the caption by writing, "I’m back! ✨✨😘😘✨✨."

"Last night was a very special night, hosting @doc_amen #changeyourbrainfoundation Gala and I can’t wait to share all the details…. But here’s a few snaps by @marylinmakeup to get us back into the swing of things. And this song is so appropriate for what last night was all about," she said.

Inaba continued the caption, writing, "In order to heal, we have to reach out. We have to find the right people, and then we get to do the work. It’s a process… and a rich and vibrant process at that, from my experience. And having the opportunity to 'break chains' as Beyoncé says is both a challenge and a gift. We get to learn how strong we are by facing ourselves with honesty. We have to see and look straight at the truth so that we can begin to heal and evolve from where we really are. (That’s a clue 🥰😉). Stay tuned for more… and remember, a 'winner don’t give up on themselves.' @beyonce ❤️ So no matter where you are, in your journey, hang in there. 😘 Tag someone who needs to hear this today. ❤️"

The Change your Brain Foundation has set out to provide innovative mental health and brain health services for people who cannot afford them while educating people on brain health and dedicating research to changing how psychiatry medicine is practiced.

