Texas State

Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens U.S.

Parts of Northern California were buried under six feet of snow over the weekend, closing major roads and causing power outages. The Midwest is bracing for a blizzard as the storm moves east. Carter Evans has the latest.
White House hosts African leaders summit as China, Russia increase influence on continent

The White House is hosting dozens of African leaders in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday. President Biden said the event will show "the importance of U.S.-Africa relations" and will include discussions on topics such as trade, climate and more. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
WASHINGTON STATE
Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England

BOSTON - The chilly weather continues - it looks like much of the next few weeks will be colder than average across New England and the entire country. Tuesday will be quiet weather-wise, and if you are up really late or conversely up really early Wednesday you may see a few shooting stars from the Geminid meteor shower.
BOSTON, MA
Republicans consider 2024 presidential options

Former Vice President Mike Pence is stopping in key primary states like New Hampshire to promote his new book as the Republican Party weighs its options in the 2024 presidential election. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" with the latest on the upcoming 2024 race, plus the backlash against comments Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made about January 6.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection

Denver — An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the renowned conservative firebrand's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch...
COLORADO STATE
