Dog found in Orlando reunited with family 7 years after it ran away from Texas home
A family in Texas has finally been reunited with their dog that ran away seven years ago. The dog, Jazzy, was found abandoned in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services said on Facebook. The animal rescue said that she had arthritis and could...
Missouri man in prison nearly 30 years for murder two others confessed to seeking freedom
St. Louis — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned of a Missouri man who's spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his innocence, and...
Hiker falls 300 feet to death from cliff while taking photos with his wife atop mountain in New Hampshire
A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
Carbon monoxide detectors save lives. Why aren't they required everywhere?
Appleton, Wisconsin — After becoming sick with carbon monoxide poisoning in her home, Ashley Wilson started asking questions about CO alarms in her children's schools. She's discovered something that experts already know. CO alarms are not required in most buildings, including her son's elementary school. "I was surprised," Jack...
Dying and dead seabirds on Alaska coast expose growing threats of climate change: "The food chain is changing rapidly"
Dead and dying seabirds collected on the coasts of the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas over the past six years reveal how the Arctic's fast-changing climate is threatening the ecosystems and people who live there, according to a report released Tuesday by U.S. scientists. Local communities have reported numerous...
Why a Montana tribe is suing the United States for better law enforcement
For years, Northern Cheyenne tribal leaders have told the federal government they are concerned about the lack of law enforcement the federal government — which has direct jurisdiction — provides to the reservation. And so the revelations during trial testimony that three federal agents admitted to not following...
Farmers look tiny next to their gigantic ox
This six-foot ox lives on a farm in Massachusetts and has become a sensation — not only because of his massive size, but for the gentle giant's love for belly scratches and apples.
Eye on America: Solutions to the nurse shortage, Alaska's new farming boom, and more
We visit the Children's National Hospital for a look at some creative solutions to the nurse shortage in the United States. And we learn how climate change is turning Alaska into America's fastest growing farmland. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
Winter storm heads east after dumping snow on West
There are blizzard warnings in five states after a massive system dumped several feet of snow across parts of California. CBS News' Carter Evans reports.
Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens U.S.
Parts of Northern California were buried under six feet of snow over the weekend, closing major roads and causing power outages. The Midwest is bracing for a blizzard as the storm moves east. Carter Evans has the latest.
Keystone Pipeline oil spill under investigation
The cause of a Keystone Pipeline oil spill is under investigation after it spewed an estimated 590,000 gallons into a creek in rural Kansas last week. The environmental disaster may impact gas prices. Omar Villafranca has more details.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger subpoenaed in special counsel's Trump probe
Washington — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been subpoenaed as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in office after the 2020 election, Raffensperger's office told CBS News. Raffensperger received the subpoena on Monday. His office declined to comment...
Elections Discovers 10,000 Felons On Voter Rolls
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on December 11
BOSTON — The National Weather Service is tracking the amount of snow that fell across Massachusetts Sunday. Here are the latest snowfall reports from the NWS, which will be updated as new measurements come in. StormTeam 5 weather tools: Interactive Radar | Map Room | Closings. Bristol County. North...
White House hosts African leaders summit as China, Russia increase influence on continent
The White House is hosting dozens of African leaders in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday. President Biden said the event will show "the importance of U.S.-Africa relations" and will include discussions on topics such as trade, climate and more. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England
BOSTON - The chilly weather continues - it looks like much of the next few weeks will be colder than average across New England and the entire country. Tuesday will be quiet weather-wise, and if you are up really late or conversely up really early Wednesday you may see a few shooting stars from the Geminid meteor shower.
Republicans consider 2024 presidential options
Former Vice President Mike Pence is stopping in key primary states like New Hampshire to promote his new book as the Republican Party weighs its options in the 2024 presidential election. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" with the latest on the upcoming 2024 race, plus the backlash against comments Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made about January 6.
Recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection
Denver — An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the renowned conservative firebrand's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch...
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
Massachusetts weather: Here’s how much snow is forecast Saturday, Sunday
It might be time to bust out that snow shovel from storage. Minor snowfall is expected in parts of Massachusetts this weekend. Some showers are possible Saturday, but the bulk of the wintry precipitation is forecast Sunday, according to meteorologists. There are two chances for accumulating snow in the next...
