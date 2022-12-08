ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Ell Celebrates Dual Citizenship

By Jessica Nicholson
 4 days ago

“I AM OFFICIALLY AN AMERICAN,” country singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell announced via Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 8).

The Canada native shared photos of a party thrown earlier in the year by members of country group Little Big Town when she passed her American citizenship test, and celebrated now officially having dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.

“Earlier this year on the road when I passed my citizenship test, @littlebigtown threw me an American party,” she captioned her Instagram photos. “Here’s to the sweetest people in country music for making me feel so welcome on the road and in this country.

“Fast forward to today when I just got the paperwork and it is officially official. The past 11 years have been quite the journey. So many blood, sweat, and tears relocating to a place where I knew no one to start building a life. Funny that to the day, I signed my record deal 10 years ago. Let this be a reminder that you can do WHATEVER you want to in life if you want it badly enough. I am now proud to be a dual citizen.”

Several artists chimed in to share congratulations, including Little Big Town, Cassadee Pope, Maren Morris and more.

Ell’s most recent album, 2020’s Heart Theory , was the singer-songwriter’s most personal to date, examining the seven stages of grief and featuring the song “Make You,” which referenced her past experience with sexual abuse.

Earlier this year, Ell released “Right on Time,” which championed living life on one’s own terms. The song reached the top 10 on Billboard ‘s Canada Country chart. In 2023, Ell will be among the artists opening for Shania Twain’s Queen of Me tour.

