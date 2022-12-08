ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmaker Indicted On Fraud Charges

State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Harding, R-Ocala, “obtained and attempted to obtain more
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

'That is just noise,' Florida's governor says of Trump's 'DeSanctimonious' comment

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's governor on Tuesday appeared to dismiss recent critical comments aimed at him by former President Donald Trump as "just noise." Just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in last week's general election, Trump released a lengthy statement, calling DeSantis an "average" governor and taking credit for bolstering the Republican's image.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
FloridaDaily

Geri Thompson Will Push ‘Tyre Sampson Law’ for FDACS to Have More Inspections for Amusement Rides in Florida

State Sen. Geri Thompson, D-Orlando, announced last week that she will file a bill to offer more oversight and inspections of amusement rides in the Sunshine State. Thompson and outgoing state Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried focused on the death of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old who died in an accident at the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park in March. Reports emerged that Sampson weighed almost 100 pounds over the ride’s 287lb weight limit.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?

PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

FTX's Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government charged Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company’s multibillion-dollar collapse. Federal prosecutors say that beginning in 2019 Bankman-Fried devised “a scheme and artifice to defraud” FTX’s customers and investors, diverting their money to pay expenses and debts at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make lavish real estate purchases and large political donations. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday by Bahamian authorities at the request of the U.S. government, which charged him with eight criminal violations, ranging from wire fraud to money laundering to conspiracy to commit fraud. Bankman Fried, one of the largest political donors this year, was also charged with making illegal campaign contributions. The charges laid out in the 13-page indictment could land Bankman-Fried in jail for decades, carrying maximum penalties of 115 years, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for U.S. prosecutors.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy