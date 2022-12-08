Vinegar Jim's in Arlington closes next week

Vinegar Jim's, Arlington's oldest restaurant, will close Dec. 14. (Courtesy Vinegar Jim's)

Jaclyn Miller and Brandon Nelson, husband-and-wife owners of the Vinegar Jim’s Restaurant in Arlington’s Depot Square, are selling their building and closing the restaurant.

The popular Arlington establishment at 12062 Forrest Street, the oldest restaurant in the town, will serve its last meals on Dec. 14.

“It’s very bittersweet. I’m sad because our kids, who are 23 and 16 now, have basically grown up there,” Miller said. “It’s been a family restaurant in and out. One of us has always been there. But I’m also excited because it frees up a lot of time. The past 25 years I haven’t had nights or weekends off.”

Miller said the building is being sold to another family, and the new owners plan to open a different restaurant in the future.

A catalyst for closing the business, known for its catfish, steaks, Cajun selections, and variety of fried pies, was the passing of Miller’s father this past summer.

“We actually were interested in selling before my father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer,” Miller said. “Both of our parents are getting older, so basically we’re getting out of the business just to be home nights and weekends and spend more time with our family.”

Miller has worked at Vinegar Jim’s for the past 22 years, starting out as a waitress and then buying the restaurant with her husband nine years ago. The restaurant was built and opened up in 1989.

She stresses that the current economy has nothing to do with the decision to sell the building and close.

“We’ve been busier than ever. It’s not a terrible economy for restaurants right now,” Miller said. “We’ve already been getting a lot of people coming in from BlueOval during the week, and it’s just going to get crazier (for the new owners). It’s a great time to be in Arlington.”

“It’s sad to see them go,” Harry McKee, Arlington alderman said, “but we’re going to look forward to the new owners coming in.” (Greg Campbell/Special for The Daily Memphian file)

The rustic building adjacent to Forrest Street Park and The Crossings Amphitheater, features a variety of salvaged materials, including ceilings and floors made from reclaimed wood and a bar in the original Peabody Hotel.

Miller and Nelson plan to keep the name Vinegar Jim’s for potential future endeavors.

“Possibly for another restaurant or catering. I don’t know. I haven’t decided,” Miller said.

Harry McKee , Arlington alderman and vice mayor has eaten at Vinegar Jim’s plenty of times over the years considering he and his wife had their Classic Trends business across the street for nearly two decades.

“It’s a historical place for us because when you say the name Vinegar Jim’s people know exactly where Arlington is,” he said. “It’s sad to see them go, but we’re going to look forward to the new owners coming in.”

Arlington Chamber of Commerce Director Tonia Howel echoed McKee’s sentiments.

“It’s always sad to see any business close, and particularly this one, as Vinegar Jim’s is such an institution in Arlington’s historic Depot Square,” she said. “The owners are great people, and I wish them the very best, as they focus on some other things in their personal life. I don’t think we have seen the last of them or Vinegar Jim’s.”

Much of the restaurant’s current staff, some of whom have worked at the restaurant for 10 years or more, will probably stay to work for the new owners.