1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)

According to the Carson Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of East Highway 50 East near Deer Run Road at around 3:43 p.m.

According to the investigators, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered significant injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not reveal the identity of the unknown injured drivers.

Some portions of East Highway 50 East near Deer Run Road are blocked for further investigation.

The crash is still being investigated.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Police.

December 8, 2022.

Source: Carson City Now.