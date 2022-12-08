ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City food bank expects to serve 60,000 this year

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The St. Andrew Food Bank welcomed 75 families to pick up free meals Thursday morning. Every day for 25 years the food bank has handed out meals, clothes and supplies to people in need.

This year volunteers expect to feed 60,000 people. The center is open five days a week for three hours each day. Some Panama City residents have used the food bank for years. They said the center has helped them get back on their feet in their lowest moments.

“It really helped put my life back together you know?” Panama City Resident Barbara Hooks said. “And I know several people that feel that way, you know, at the homeless meeting where I was at and a lot of the ladies come here and have come here, and it’s even helped them get back on their feet also.”
The food bank is run by volunteers and they are always accepting donations . Grocery stores like Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart donate three truckloads of food every week.

WMBB

WMBB

