Panama City, FL

Panama City police looking for missing person

By Cortney Evans
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia.

“She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.”

If you know any information about this case call 850-872-3100 or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Christiana Dickerson
4d ago

It's terrible that she's been missing a year and I've never seen or heard anything about her disappearance, until now! Am I the only one? Also, a photo without a filter would be helpful, in case anyone *has* actually seen her. The filter basically covers her face up.

WMBB

WMBB

